Here's What's Coming to and Leaving Hulu in September 2021

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows FX

Where has 2021 gone? Fall is almost upon us, and September means a few things: the return of pumpkin spice-flavored everything, the leaves turning colors, and, best of all, new fall TV! Hulu is definitely able to help with that last one. Not only does Hulu have new originals like The D'Amelio Show and the second season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga coming in September, but it will also be the next-day streaming destination for a lot of your broadcast TV favorites, like The Good Doctor, A Million Little Things, Law & Order, and more as they make their new season debuts in the second half of the month.

FX, which has its own hub on the service, FX on Hulu, is also debuting a lot of great shows in September. The highly-anticipated Y: The Last Man, an adaptation of the popular post-apocalyptic graphic novel, kicks off with a three-episode premiere on Sept. 13. What We Do in the Shadows also hits FX on Hulu with new episodes on Sept. 3, and B.J. Novak's new anthology The Premise premieres on Sept. 16. Whether you're in the mood for dystopian drama, satire, or straight-up comedy, FX on Hulu has something for you.

Check out everything coming to and leaving Hulu in September below. And for hand-picked recommendations, check out our picks for the best shows and movies coming to Hulu in September.

Coming to Hulu in September

September 1

50/50 (2011)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Anaconda (1997)

Angel Unchained (1970)

The Apparition (2012)

At the Earth's Core (1976)

Blue City (1986)

Bull Durham (1988)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Cannon For Cordoba (1970)

Cellar Dweller (1988)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)

Crazy Heart (2009)

The Dunwich Horror (1970)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

El Dorado (1967)

Election (1999)

Exterminator 2 (1984)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Free Willy: Escape From Pirate's Cove (2010)

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th - Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Fright Night (1985)

Gattaca (1997)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

The Glass House (2001)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Hoosiers (1986)

I Spit On Your Grave (2010)

I Spit On Your Grave 2 (2013)

I Spit On Your Grave 3 (2015)

Internal Affairs (1990)

The Interview (2014)

Jacob's Ladder (1990)

Just Between Friends (1986)

The Killer Elite (1975)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Last Castle (2001)

Magic Mike (2012)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Mexican (2001)

McLintock! (Producer's Cut) (1963)

Miss You Already (2015)

Mommy (2015)

Mosquito Squadron (1970)

Mr. North (1988)

Much Ado About Nothing (2013)

New Year's Eve (2011)

Nixon (1995)

Office Space (1999)

The Omen (1976)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

The Possession (2012)

Priest (2011)

Raising Arizona (1987)

The Ring (2002)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Salvador (1986)

Secret Admirer (1985)

Shaun The Sheep Movie (2015)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Solace (2016)

Stephen King's It (1990)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Tears Of The Sun (2003)

The Tenant (1976)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)

Under Fire (1983)

Vantage Point (2008)

Volcano (1997)

The Wedding Plan (2016)

The Wrestler (2008)

The X-Files (1998)



September 2

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

Death in Texas (2021)

The Unthinkable (2021)



September 3

The D'Amelio Show: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

Bolden (2019)

Undine (2021)



September 4

Flower (2017)



September 8

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

La La Land (2016)



September 10

The Killing of Two Lovers (2020)

Transporter 3 (2008)



September 11

High Ground (2021)



September 13

Y: The Last Man: Three-Episode Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Colette (2018)



September 15

Dark Side of the Ring: Season 3A (Vice)

Joseph: King Of Dreams (2000)

Love, Simon (2018)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)



September 16

The Premise: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Stalker (2021)

On Chesil Beach (2018)

Riders of Justice (2021)



September 18

Dark Side of Football: Complete Season 1 (Vice)



September 20

Grown Ups (2010)



September 21

9-1-1: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

The Big Leap: Series Premiere (FOX)

Dancing with the Stars: Season 20 Premiere (ABC)

Ordinary Joe: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 21 Premiere (NBC)



September 22

New Amsterdam: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Our Kind of People: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Resident: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)



September 23

A Million Little Things: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Alter Ego: Series Premiere (FOX)

Chicago Fire: Season 10 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med: Season 7 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago P.D.: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

The Conners: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs: Season 9 Premiere (ABC)

Home Economics: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

The Masked Singer: Season 6 Premiere (FOX)

The Wonder Years: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Eric Andre Show: Complete Season 5 (Turner Networks)

Funhouse (2021)



September 24

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU: Season 23 Premiere (NBC)

An American Haunting (2006)



September 25

Gemini (2018)



September 27

Bob's Burgers: Season 12 Premiere (FOX)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Family Guy: Season 20 Premiere (FOX)

The Great North: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

The Rookie: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

The Simpsons: Season 33 Premiere (FOX)

Supermarket Sweep: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)



September 28

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Felix and the Hidden Treasure (2021)

Home Run (2013)



September 29

La Brea: Series Premiere (NBC)

Minor Premise (2021)



Leaving Hulu in September

September 1

The Iron Lady (2011)

Our Family Wedding (2009)

Young Adult (2011)



September 2

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)



September 23

An American Haunting (2006)



September 29

Destination Wedding (2018)

Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

One For The Money (2012)



September 30

2012 (2009)

50/50 (2011)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

A Hard Day (2014)

A Perfect Day (2006)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

Anaconda (1997)

Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)

Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)

Angel Unchained (1970)

The Assassin (2015)

At the Earth's Core (1976)

Australia (2008)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Beasts Clawing At Straws (2020)

Better Living Through Chemistry (2014)

Big Fish (2003)

Black And White (2000)

BOY (2010)

Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

Breakdown (1997)

Bruno (2009)

Bull Durham (1988)

Burning (2018)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack II (1988)

Cannon For Cordoba (1970)

Cellar Dweller (1988)

Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Condemned (2007)

Contagion (2011)

Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Dangerous Minds (1995)

Daredevil (2003)

Desperate Measures (1998)

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)

Don't Think Twice (2016)

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

The Dunwich Horror (1970)

Eliminators (2016)

Exterminator 2 (1984)

Fired Up! (2009)

Foxfire (1996)

Fred Claus (2007)

Fright Night (1985)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Grandma (2015)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

The Grudge (2004)

Gundala (2019)

Hard Romanticker (2011)

Hideaway (1995)

Himalaya (1991)

House of the Dead (2003)

House of the Dead 2 (2006)

Housesitter (1992)

I Do...Until I Don't (2017)

I Wish I Knew (2010)

Ice Age (2002)

In The Cut (2003)

Indignation (2016)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

It'S Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)

Jacob's Ladder (1990)

Johnny English (2003)

Just Between Friends (1986)

The Killer Elite (1975)

Knowing (2009)

Lady Vengeance (2005)

Long Day's Journey Into Night (2018)

Lost in Hong Kong (2015)

Machines (2016)

The Man From Nowhere (2010)

Maximum Risk (1996)

Mercury Rising (1998)

Mosquito Squadron (1970)

Mountains May Depart (2015)

Mr. North (1988)

The Nightingale (2013)

Nixon (1995)

Old Stone (2016)

The Omen (1976)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Open Water (2004)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Places In The Heart (1984)

The Polar Express (2004)

Pop Aye (2017)

R.L. Stine: Mostly Ghostly (2008)

R.L. Stine's Monsterville: The Cabinet Of Souls (2015)

R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend? (2014)

R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night In Doom House (2016)

R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour: Don't Think About It (2007)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Reno 911!: Miami: The Movie (2007)

The Ring (2002)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Salvador (1986)

Scent of Green Papayas (1993)

Secret Admirer (1985)

Sk8 Dawg (2018)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sleepwalkers (1992)

The Soloist (2009)

Somewhere (2010)

Sorority Row (2009)

Space Jam (1996)

The Stepfather (2009)

Sunshine (2005)

Super Troopers (2002)

Sweet Bean (2015)

Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002)

Take Shelter (2011)

Taken (2009)

This Means War (2010)

Thunderheart (1992)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)

Tokyo Rising (2020)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Train to Busan (2016)

Tyler Perry'S The Family That Preys (2008)

Under Fire (1983)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Virtuosity (1995)

The Wailing (2016)

Whip It (2009)

Wilde (1998)

Wings Of Courage (1995)

The Woman Who Left (2016)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)



September 30

New Order (2021)

