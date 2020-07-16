Summer 2020 will have a silver lining for some members of Gen Z who grew up watching Phineas & Ferb on the Disney Channel. The long-awaited feature film, Phineas & Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe officially hits Disney+ at the end of August. Ferb, we definitely know what we're doing on Aug. 28, now.

Candace Against the Universe isn't the only new film coming to the service in August. The One and Only Ivan, a film based on the award-winning novel by Animorphs author Katherine Applegate about a silverback gorilla who grows up in captivity but learns to draw to express his dreams of being free, will also debut on the streaming service on Aug. 14. The voice cast includes Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, and Danny DeVito, and also stars Bryan Cranston.

Check out what else is coming to Disney+ in August below.

Aug. 7

Howard (Disney+ Original)

Muppets Now Episode 102 - "Fever Pitch" (Disney Original)

One Day at Disney Episode 136 - "Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director" (Disney Original)

Disney Family Sundays Series Finale Episode 140 - "Goofy: Pencil Cup" (Disney Original)

Pixar In Real Life Episode 110 - "Wall-E: BnL Pop-up Shop" (Disney Original)

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Star Wars Galaxy's Edge: Adventure Awaits

The Peanuts Movie

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)

X-Men

Aug. 14

The Only and Only Ivan (Disney Original)

Muppets Now Episode 103 - "Getting Testy" (Disney Original)

Magic Camp (Disney Original)

One Day at Disney Episode 137 - "Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer" (Disney Original)

Weird But True (Disney Original)

Alaska Animal Rescue Season 1

Ant-Man and the Wasp

India's Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue Season 1

Nature Boom Time Season 1

Sam's Zookeeper Challenge Season 1

Scuba Sam's World Season 1

Spaced Out Season 1

T.O.T.S. Season 1

T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. Season 1

The Greatest Showman

Wild Cats of India Season 1

Zombies 2

Aug. 21

Muppets Now Episode 104 - "Sleep Mode" (Disney Original)

One Day at Disney Episode 138 - "Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services" (Disney Original)

Weird But True Episode 302 - "National Parks" (Disney Original)

Back to the Titanic

Beauty and the Beast

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Aug. 28

Phineas & Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Disney Original)

Muppets Now Episode 105 - "The I.T. Factor"

One Day at Disney Episode 139 - "Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director" (Disney Original)

Weird But True Episode 303 - "Farming"

Alice Through the Looking Glass