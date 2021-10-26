What's Coming to and Leaving Netflix in November 2021

Join or Sign In
There are so many good movies!
If you are a movie lover, then Netflix is where you want to be hanging out in November. The most popular streaming service in the universe has so many amazing titles coming, including The Harder They Fall, a gritty western starring Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, and more, on Nov. 3, and Ryan Reynolds, The Rock, and Gal Gadot's action-flick Red Notice on Nov. 12. Oscar scorecard fanatics will want to keep an eye on Nov. 10 for Passing, starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, and Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut, tick, tick...Boom!featuring Andrew Garfield and arriving on Nov. 19. Halle Berry's directorial debut, Bruised, comes later in the month on Nov. 24.
November isn't slacking on Netflix original series either. The live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop arrives on Nov. 19. New seasons of Big Mouth and Narcos: Mexico both drop on Nov. 5, and Tiger King returns for a second installment on Nov. 17.
And we haven't even started talking about Christmas yet. Netflix is getting into the holiday spirit with original movies like Love Hard, headlined by Nina Dobrev; The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, which features three Vanessa Hudgens; and A Boy Called Christmas, which is an adaptation of the novel written by The Midnight Library scribe Matt Haig. November will also bring Blown Away: Christmas and quite a few family-friendly holiday series watches as well, so there is something for everyone.
Check out Netflix's full November schedule below, as well as what is leaving the service throughout the month.
Nov. 1
The Claus Family -- NETFLIX FILM
21 Jump Street
60 Days In: Season 6
A River Runs Through It
Addams Family Values
American Gangster
An Elf's Story: The Elf on the Shelf
Angry Birds: Season 4 - Slingshot Stories
Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2
The Big Wedding
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Elf Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas
First Knight
Forged in Fire: Season 7
Gather
The General's Daughter
It Follows
Johnny Mnemonic
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Last Action Hero
Moneyball
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
My Dad's Christmas Date
The Nightingale (2018)
Total Recall (2012)
Snakes on a Plane
Stripes
Tagged
Te Ata
Texas Rangers
Nov. 2
Camp Confidential -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Ridley Jones: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Nov. 3
The Harder They Fall -- NETFLIX FILM
Lords of Scam -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nov. 4
Catching Killers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nov. 5
A Cop Movie -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Big Mouth: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Club -- NETFLIX SERIES
Glória -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love Hard -- NETFLIX FILM
Meenakshi Sundareshwar -- NETFLIX FILM
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Unlikely Murderer -- NETFLIX SERIES
We Couldn't Become Adults -- NETFLIX FILM
Yara -- NETFLIX FILM
Zero to Hero -- NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 6
Arcane -- NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)
Nov. 7
Father Christmas is Back -- NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 8
Swap Shop -- NETFLIX SERIES
Your Life Is a Joke -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Nov. 10
Animal -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Gentefied: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Passing -- NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 11
Love Never Lies -- NETFLIX SERIES
Nov. 12
Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)
Red Notice -- NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 13
Arcane -- NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)
Nov. 14
Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Nov. 15
America's Next Top Model: Season 21
America's Next Top Model: Season 22
Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game
Lies and Deceit -- NETFLIX SERIES
Snowbound for Christmas
Survivor: Season 16
Survivor: Season 37
Nov. 16
Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest -- NETFLIX FAMILY
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Nov. 17
Christmas Flow -- NETFLIX SERIES
Prayers for the Stolen -- NETFLIX FILM
The Queen of Flow: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)
Tear Along the Dotted Line -- NETFLIX SERIES
Tiger King 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nov. 18
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Dogs in Space -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Lead Me Home -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star -- NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 19
Blown Away: Christmas -- NETFLIX SERIES
Cowboy Bebop -- NETFLIX SERIES
Dhamaka -- NETFLIX FILM
Extinct -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Hellbound -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love Me Instead -- NETFLIX FILM
The Mind, Explained: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Procession -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
tick, tick...BOOM! -- NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 20
Arcane -- NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)
New World -- NETFLIX SERIES
Nov. 22
Outlaws -- NETFLIX FILM
Vita & Virginia
Nov. 23
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Nov. 24
A Boy Called Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM
Bruised -- NETFLIX FILM
Robin Robin -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Selling Sunset: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
True Story -- NETFLIX SERIES
Nov. 25
F is for Family: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Super Crooks -- NETFLIX SERIES
Nov. 26
A Castle For Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Green Snake -- NETFLIX FILM
Light the Night -- NETFLIX SERIES
School of Chocolate -- NETFLIX SERIES
Spoiled Brats -- NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 28
Elves -- NETFLIX SERIES
Nov. 29
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nov. 30
Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Coming Home in the Dark
More the Merrier -- NETFLIX FILM
The Summit of the Gods -- NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 1
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree
My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You!
Nov. 4
Bucket List
The Lovers
Nov. 5
The Late Bloomer
Nov. 7
Sleepless
Nov. 10
A Single Man
Nov. 11
Fruitvale Station
Nov. 14
America's Next Top Model: Season 19
America's Next Top Model: Season 20
K-on! the movie
K-On!: Seasons 1-2
Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains
Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan
Nov. 15
Safe House
Nov. 17
Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List
Nov. 19
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Nov. 21
Beverly Hills Ninja
Machete Kills
Nov. 26
Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3
Nov. 29
Man Down: Seasons 1-4
Nov. 30
3 Days to Kill
A Knight's Tale
American Outlaws
Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
Battlefield Earth
Chef
Clear and Present Danger
Freedom Writers
Glee: Seasons 1-6
The Happytime Murders
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
Letters to Juliet
The Lincoln Lawyer
Million Dollar Baby
Peppermint
Pineapple Express
Rake: Seasons 1-4
Richard Pryor: Live in Concert
School of Rock
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
TURN: Washington's Spies: Seasons 1-4
Waterworld