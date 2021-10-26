What's Coming to and Leaving Netflix in November 2021

If you are a movie lover, then Netflix is where you want to be hanging out in November. The most popular streaming service in the universe has so many amazing titles coming, including The Harder They Fall, a gritty western starring Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, and more, on Nov. 3, and Ryan Reynolds, The Rock, and Gal Gadot's action-flick Red Notice on Nov. 12. Oscar scorecard fanatics will want to keep an eye on Nov. 10 for Passing, starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, and Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut, tick, tick...Boom!featuring Andrew Garfield and arriving on Nov. 19. Halle Berry's directorial debut, Bruised, comes later in the month on Nov. 24.

November isn't slacking on Netflix original series either. The live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop arrives on Nov. 19. New seasons of Big Mouth and Narcos: Mexico both drop on Nov. 5, and Tiger King returns for a second installment on Nov. 17.

And we haven't even started talking about Christmas yet. Netflix is getting into the holiday spirit with original movies like Love Hard, headlined by Nina Dobrev; The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, which features three Vanessa Hudgens; and A Boy Called Christmas, which is an adaptation of the novel written by The Midnight Library scribe Matt Haig. November will also bring Blown Away: Christmas and quite a few family-friendly holiday series watches as well, so there is something for everyone.

Check out Netflix's full November schedule below, as well as what is leaving the service throughout the month.

Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Red Notice Netflix

Nov. 1

The Claus Family -- NETFLIX FILM

21 Jump Street

60 Days In: Season 6

A River Runs Through It

Addams Family Values

American Gangster

An Elf's Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 - Slingshot Stories

Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2

The Big Wedding

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Elf Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Knight

Forged in Fire: Season 7

Gather

The General's Daughter

It Follows

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Last Action Hero

Moneyball

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad's Christmas Date

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers



Nov. 2

Camp Confidential -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ridley Jones: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY



Nov. 3

The Harder They Fall -- NETFLIX FILM

Lords of Scam -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY



Nov. 4

Catching Killers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY



Nov. 5

A Cop Movie -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Big Mouth: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Club -- NETFLIX SERIES

Glória -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love Hard -- NETFLIX FILM

Meenakshi Sundareshwar -- NETFLIX FILM

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Unlikely Murderer -- NETFLIX SERIES

We Couldn't Become Adults -- NETFLIX FILM

Yara -- NETFLIX FILM

Zero to Hero -- NETFLIX FILM



Nov. 6

Arcane -- NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)



Nov. 7

Father Christmas is Back -- NETFLIX FILM



Nov. 8

Swap Shop -- NETFLIX SERIES

Your Life Is a Joke -- NETFLIX COMEDY



Nov. 10

Animal -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gentefied: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Passing -- NETFLIX FILM



Nov. 11

Love Never Lies -- NETFLIX SERIES



Nov. 12

Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)

Red Notice -- NETFLIX FILM



Nov. 13

Arcane -- NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)



Nov. 14

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You



Nov. 15

America's Next Top Model: Season 21

America's Next Top Model: Season 22

Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game

Lies and Deceit -- NETFLIX SERIES

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor: Season 16

Survivor: Season 37



Nov. 16

Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest -- NETFLIX FAMILY

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing -- NETFLIX FAMILY



Nov. 17

Christmas Flow -- NETFLIX SERIES

Prayers for the Stolen -- NETFLIX FILM

The Queen of Flow: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)

Tear Along the Dotted Line -- NETFLIX SERIES

Tiger King 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY



Nov. 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Dogs in Space -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Lead Me Home -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star -- NETFLIX FILM



Nov. 19

Blown Away: Christmas -- NETFLIX SERIES

Cowboy Bebop -- NETFLIX SERIES

Dhamaka -- NETFLIX FILM

Extinct -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Hellbound -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love Me Instead -- NETFLIX FILM

The Mind, Explained: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Procession -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

tick, tick...BOOM! -- NETFLIX FILM



Nov. 20

Arcane -- NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)

New World -- NETFLIX SERIES



Nov. 22

Outlaws -- NETFLIX FILM

Vita & Virginia



Nov. 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast -- NETFLIX FAMILY



Nov. 24

A Boy Called Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM

Bruised -- NETFLIX FILM

Robin Robin -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Selling Sunset: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

True Story -- NETFLIX SERIES



Nov. 25

F is for Family: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Super Crooks -- NETFLIX SERIES



Nov. 26

A Castle For Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Green Snake -- NETFLIX FILM

Light the Night -- NETFLIX SERIES

School of Chocolate -- NETFLIX SERIES

Spoiled Brats -- NETFLIX FILM



Nov. 28

Elves -- NETFLIX SERIES



Nov. 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY



Nov. 30

Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier -- NETFLIX FILM

The Summit of the Gods -- NETFLIX FILM



LEAVING NETFLIX IN NOVEMBER

Nov. 1

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree

My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You!



Nov. 4

Bucket List

The Lovers



Nov. 5

The Late Bloomer



Nov. 7

Sleepless



Nov. 10

A Single Man



Nov. 11

Fruitvale Station



Nov. 14

America's Next Top Model: Season 19

America's Next Top Model: Season 20

K-on! the movie

K-On!: Seasons 1-2

Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains

Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan



Nov. 15

Safe House



Nov. 17

Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List



Nov. 19

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World



Nov. 21

Beverly Hills Ninja

Machete Kills



Nov. 26

Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3



Nov. 29

Man Down: Seasons 1-4



Nov. 30

3 Days to Kill

A Knight's Tale

American Outlaws

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Battlefield Earth

Chef

Clear and Present Danger

Freedom Writers

Glee: Seasons 1-6

The Happytime Murders

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Letters to Juliet

The Lincoln Lawyer

Million Dollar Baby

Peppermint

Pineapple Express

Rake: Seasons 1-4

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert

School of Rock

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

TURN: Washington's Spies: Seasons 1-4

Waterworld

