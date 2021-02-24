What's Coming to and Leaving Netflix in March 2021

The calendar for Netflix's new offerings in March is officially here, and, per usual, the streaming service has a little something for everyone to enjoy. Netflix will kick off March with a Notorious B.I.G. documentary, Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, on March 1, celebrating the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer with rare footage and in-depth interviews.

Other March offerings include the Amy Poehler-directed YA movie Moxie on March 3, the premiere of Last Chance U: Basketball (March 10), and Katherine McPhee's new sitcom, Country Comfort (March 19). Of course, there are also several new movies being added to the Netflix catalog if you're looking for a nostalgic viewing experience or want to discover a film for the first time.

Coming to Netflix in March

March 1

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Batman Begins (2005)

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)



March 2

Black or White (2014)

Word Party: Season 5



March 3

Moxie

Murder Among the Mormons

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)



March 4

Pacific Rim: The Black

March 5

City of Ghosts

Dogwashers

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4

Sentinelle



March 8

Bombay Begums

Bombay Rose



March 9

The Houseboat

StarBeam: Season 3



March 10

Dealer

Last Chance U: Basketball

Marriage or Mortgage



March 11

The Block Island Sound (2020)

Coven of Sisters



March 12

Love Alarm: Season 2

The One

Paper Lives

Paradise PD: Part 3

YES DAY



March 14

Audrey (2020)

March 15

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom

Zero Chill



March 16

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo

Savages (2012)

Waffles + Mochi



March 17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case



March 18

B: The Beginning Succession

Cabras da Peste

Deadly Illusions (2021)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

Skylines (2020)



March 19

Alien TV: Season 2

Country Comfort

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3

Sky Rojo



March 20

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

March 22

Navillera

Philomena (2013)



March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning

March 24

Seaspiracy

Who Killed Sara?



March 25

Caught by a Wave

DOTA: Dragon's Blood

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency



March 26

A Week Away

Bad Trip

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier (1998)

The Irregulars

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop

Nailed It!: Double Trouble



March 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Rainbow High: Season 1



March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire



March 31

At Eternity's Gate (2018)

Haunted: Latin America







Leaving Netflix in March

March 3

Rectify: Seasons 1-4

March 7

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

March 8

Apollo 18 (2011)

The Young Offenders (2016)



March 9

November Criminals (2017)

The Boss's Daughter (2015)



March 10

Last Ferry (2019)

Summer Night (2019)



March 13

Spring Breakers (2012)

The Outsider (2019)



March 14

Aftermath (2017)

Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis

The Assignment (2016)

The Student (2017)



March 15

Chicken Little (2005)

March 16

Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)



March 17

All About Nina (2018)

Come and Find Me (2016)



March 20

Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)

March 22

Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)

I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)



March 24

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

March 25

Blood Father (2016)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)



March 26

Ghost Rider (2007)

March 27

Domino (2019)

March 30

Extras: Seasons 1-2

Killing Them Softly (2012)

London Spy: Season 1

The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3



March 31

Arthur (2011)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

God's Not Dead (2014)

Hedgehogs (2016)

Inception (2010)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Molly's Game (2017)

Money Talks (1997)

School Daze (1988)

Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sinister Circle (2017)

Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Prince & Me (2004)

Weeds: Seasons 1-7

