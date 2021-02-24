What's Coming to and Leaving Netflix in March 2021

Sign in to customize your TV listings
There's something for everyone in here
The calendar for Netflix's new offerings in March is officially here, and, per usual, the streaming service has a little something for everyone to enjoy. Netflix will kick off March with a Notorious B.I.G. documentary, Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, on March 1, celebrating the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer with rare footage and in-depth interviews.
Other March offerings include the Amy Poehler-directed YA movie Moxie on March 3, the premiere of Last Chance U: Basketball (March 10), and Katherine McPhee's new sitcom, Country Comfort (March 19). Of course, there are also several new movies being added to the Netflix catalog if you're looking for a nostalgic viewing experience or want to discover a film for the first time.
Check out all Netflix has to offer in March below, followed by what's leaving the platform.
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
Batman Begins (2005)
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
I Am Legend (2007)
Invictus (2009)
Jason X (2001)
Killing Gunther (2017)
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
Rain Man (1988)
Step Up: Revolution (2012)
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Training Day (2001)
Two Weeks Notice (2002)
Year One (2009)
Black or White (2014)
Word Party: Season 5
Moxie
Murder Among the Mormons
Parker (2013)
Safe Haven (2013)
Pacific Rim: The Black
City of Ghosts
Dogwashers
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4
Sentinelle
Bombay Begums
Bombay Rose
The Houseboat
StarBeam: Season 3
Dealer
Last Chance U: Basketball
Marriage or Mortgage
The Block Island Sound (2020)
Coven of Sisters
Love Alarm: Season 2
The One
Paper Lives
Paradise PD: Part 3
YES DAY
Audrey (2020)
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BFG (2016)
The Last Blockbuster (2020)
The Lost Pirate Kingdom
Zero Chill
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
Savages (2012)
Waffles + Mochi
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case
B: The Beginning Succession
Cabras da Peste
Deadly Illusions (2021)
The Fluffy Movie (2014)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
Skylines (2020)
Alien TV: Season 2
Country Comfort
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3
Sky Rojo
Jiu Jitsu (2020)
Navillera
Philomena (2013)
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning
Seaspiracy
Who Killed Sara?
Caught by a Wave
DOTA: Dragon's Blood
Millennials: Season 3
Secret Magic Control Agency
A Week Away
Bad Trip
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Croupier (1998)
The Irregulars
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop
Nailed It!: Double Trouble
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
Rainbow High: Season 1
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire
At Eternity's Gate (2018)
Haunted: Latin America
Rectify: Seasons 1-4
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
Apollo 18 (2011)
The Young Offenders (2016)
November Criminals (2017)
The Boss's Daughter (2015)
Last Ferry (2019)
Summer Night (2019)
Spring Breakers (2012)
The Outsider (2019)
Aftermath (2017)
Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis
The Assignment (2016)
The Student (2017)
Chicken Little (2005)
Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3
Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)
Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
All About Nina (2018)
Come and Find Me (2016)
Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)
Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)
I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
Blood Father (2016)
The Hurricane Heist (2018)
Ghost Rider (2007)
Domino (2019)
Extras: Seasons 1-2
Killing Them Softly (2012)
London Spy: Season 1
The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3
Arthur (2011)
Chappaquiddick (2017)
Enter the Dragon (1973)
God's Not Dead (2014)
Hedgehogs (2016)
Inception (2010)
Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
Kung Fu Hustle (2004)
Molly's Game (2017)
Money Talks (1997)
School Daze (1988)
Secret in Their Eyes (2015)
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Sinister Circle (2017)
Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3
Taxi Driver (1976)
The Bye Bye Man (2017)
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
The Prince & Me (2004)
Weeds: Seasons 1-7