What's Coming to and Leaving Netflix in March 2021

There's something for everyone in here

Megan Vick

The calendar for Netflix's new offerings in March is officially here, and, per usual, the streaming service has a little something for everyone to enjoy. Netflix will kick off March with a Notorious B.I.G. documentary, Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, on March 1, celebrating the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer with rare footage and in-depth interviews. 

Other March offerings include the Amy Poehler-directed YA movie Moxie on March 3, the premiere of Last Chance U: Basketball (March 10), and Katherine McPhee's new sitcom, Country Comfort (March 19). Of course, there are also several new movies being added to the Netflix catalog if you're looking for a nostalgic viewing experience or want to discover a film for the first time. 

Check out all Netflix has to offer in March below, followed by what's leaving the platform.

 

Coming to Netflix in March

March 1

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
Batman Begins (2005)
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
I Am Legend (2007)
Invictus (2009)
Jason X (2001)
Killing Gunther (2017)
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
Rain Man (1988)
Step Up: Revolution (2012)
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Training Day (2001)
Two Weeks Notice (2002)
Year One (2009)

March 2

Black or White (2014)
Word Party: Season 5

March 3

Moxie
Murder Among the Mormons
Parker (2013)
Safe Haven (2013)

March 4

Pacific Rim: The Black

March 5

City of Ghosts
Dogwashers
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4
Sentinelle

March 8

Bombay Begums
Bombay Rose

March 9

The Houseboat
StarBeam: Season 3

March 10

Dealer
Last Chance U: Basketball
Marriage or Mortgage

March 11

The Block Island Sound (2020)
Coven of Sisters

March 12

Love Alarm: Season 2
The One
Paper Lives
Paradise PD: Part 3
YES DAY

March 14

Audrey (2020)

March 15

Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BFG (2016)
The Last Blockbuster (2020)
The Lost Pirate Kingdom
Zero Chill

March 16

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
Savages (2012)
Waffles + Mochi

March 17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case

March 18

B: The Beginning Succession
Cabras da Peste
Deadly Illusions (2021)
The Fluffy Movie (2014)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
Skylines (2020)

March 19

Alien TV: Season 2
Country Comfort
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3
Sky Rojo

March 20

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

March 22

Navillera
Philomena (2013)

March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning

March 24

Seaspiracy
Who Killed Sara?

March 25

Caught by a Wave
DOTA: Dragon's Blood
Millennials: Season 3
Secret Magic Control Agency

March 26

A Week Away
Bad Trip
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Croupier (1998)
The Irregulars
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop
Nailed It!: Double Trouble

March 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
Rainbow High: Season 1

March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire

March 31

At Eternity's Gate (2018)
Haunted: Latin America


Leaving Netflix in March

March 3

Rectify: Seasons 1-4

March 7

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

March 8

Apollo 18 (2011)
The Young Offenders (2016)

March 9

November Criminals (2017)
The Boss's Daughter (2015)

March 10

Last Ferry (2019)
Summer Night (2019)

March 13

Spring Breakers (2012)
The Outsider (2019)

March 14

Aftermath (2017)
Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis
The Assignment (2016)
The Student (2017)

March 15

Chicken Little (2005)

March 16

Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3
Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)
Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

March 17

All About Nina (2018)
Come and Find Me (2016)

March 20

Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)

March 22

Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)
I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)

March 24

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

March 25

Blood Father (2016)
The Hurricane Heist (2018)

March 26

Ghost Rider (2007)

March 27

Domino (2019)

March 30

Extras: Seasons 1-2
Killing Them Softly (2012)
London Spy: Season 1
The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3

March 31

Arthur (2011)
Chappaquiddick (2017)
Enter the Dragon (1973)
God's Not Dead (2014)
Hedgehogs (2016)
Inception (2010)
Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
Kung Fu Hustle (2004)
Molly's Game (2017)
Money Talks (1997)
School Daze (1988)
Secret in Their Eyes (2015)
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Sinister Circle (2017)
Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3
Taxi Driver (1976)
The Bye Bye Man (2017)
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
The Prince & Me (2004)
Weeds: Seasons 1-7