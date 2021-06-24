What's Coming To and Leaving Netflix in July 2021

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Comedy and drama favorites and shows for pet lovers are on the service in July
Summer is here and with it comes new and returning streaming favorites. Netflix never sleeps on serving up content and in July, we can look forward to the return of two of their popular original series, Virgin River and the smarter-than-average teen comedy Never Have I Ever. The comedy sketch showI Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinsonis also returning with a fresh batch of episodes and if you haven't discovered it yet, know that the first season attracted a cult-like devotion from fans.
There's also the fourth and final season ofAtypical, starring Keir Gilchrist. In the final episodes, each character faces a challenge they never anticipated and Sam sets his sights on a nearly impossible goal. The heart-warming series Dogs returns with four new episodes to explore the powerful bond between humans and dogs. The new stories include an astronaut, a priest, a military contractor, and the handler of a legendary university mascot.
Cat People explores our fascinating relationship with cats through the lens of some of the most remarkable and surprising "cat people" in the world, defying the negative stereotypes of what it means to be a cat person while revealing the fundamental truths of what it means to have deep bonds with these fiercely independent, mysterious creatures.
July 1
Audible (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Dynasty Warriors (NETFLIX FILM)
Generation 56k (NETFLIX SERIES)
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (NETFLIX ANIME FILM)
Young Royals (NETFLIX SERIES)
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Bureau of Magical Things
: Season 1
Charlie's Angels
Congo
Dennis the Menace
The Game
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mortal Kombat
(1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal:
Seasons 1-3
She's Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep:
Season 1
Sword of Trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Zathura: A Space Adventure
July 2
The 8th Night
Big Timber
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Haseen Dillruba
Mortel
: Season 2
Snowpiercer
July 3
Grey's Anatomy: Season 17
July 4
We The People (NETFLIX FAMILY)
July 5
You Are My Spring (NETFLIX SERIES)
July 6
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)
July 7
Brick Mansions
Cat People
(NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Dogs: Season2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
The Mire: '97 (NETFLIX SERIES)
The War Next-door (NETFLIX SERIES)
Major Grom: Plague Doctor (NETFLIX FILM)
This Little Love of Mine
July 8
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Home Again
Midnight Sun
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
(NETFLIX ANIME)
July 9
Atypical: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES)
Biohackers: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)
The Cook of Castamar (NETFLIX SERIES)
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (NETFLIX FILM)
How I Became a Superhero (NETFLIX FILM)
Last Summer (NETFLIX FILM)
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL)
Virgin River: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES)
July 10
American Ultra
July 13
Ridley Jones (NETFLIX FAMILY)
July 14
A Classic Horror Story (NETFLIX FILM)
The Guide to the Perfect Family (NETFLIX FILM)
Gunpowder Milkshake (NETFLIX FILM)
Heist (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
My Unorthodox Life (NETFLIX SERIES)
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia? (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
July 15
A Perfect Fit (NETFLIX FILM)
BEASTARS: Season 2 (NETFLIX ANIME)
Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
My Amanda (NETFLIX FILM)
Never Have I Ever: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)
July 16
The Beguiled
Deep
(NETFLIX FILM)
Explained: Season 3 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Fear Street Part 3: 1966 (NETFLIX FILM)
Johnny Test (NETFLIX FAMILY)
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
July 17
Cosmic Sin
July 20
Milkwater
July 21
Chernobyl 1986 (NETFLIX FILM)
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
Sexy Beasts (NETFLIX SERIES)
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (NETFLIX SERIES)
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (NETFLIX FAMILY)
July 22
Still Working 9 to 5
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
(NETFLIX ANIME)
July 23
A Second Chance: Rivals! (NETFLIX FAMILY)
Bankrolled (NETFLIX FILM)
Blood Red Sky (NETFLIX FILM)
Kingdom: Ashin of the North (NETFLIX FILM)
The Last Letter From Your Lover (NETFLIX FILM)
Masters of the Universe: Revelation (NETFLIX SERIES)
Sky Rojo: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)
July 24
Charmed: Season 3
Django Unchained
July 26
The Walking Dead: Season 10
Wynonna Earp: Season 4
July 27
All American: Season 3
Mighty Express: Season 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY)
The Operative
July 28
Bartkowiak (NETFLIX FILM)
Fantastic Fungi
The Flash
: Season 7
The Snitch Cartel: Origins (NETFLIX SERIES)
Tattoo Redo (NETFLIX SERIES)
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (NETFLIX SERIES, NEW EPISODES)
July 29
Resort to Love (NETFLIX FILM)
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (NETFLIX ANIME)
July 30
Centaurworld (NETFLIX FAMILY)
Glow Up: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES)
The Last Mercenary (NETFLIX FILM)
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Outer Banks: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)
July 31
The Vault
July 5
The Iron Lady
July 7
The Invitation
July 14
Holidays
July 15
The Princess and the Frog
July 19
Love Sick: The Series: Season 1
July 22
Oh My Ghost
Oh My Ghost 2
Oh My Ghost 3
Oh My Ghost 4
July 28
The Croods
July 30
Spotlight
July 31
A Clockwork Orange
Bride of Chucky
Child's Play 2
Child's Play 3
Eat Pray Love
Four Christmases
Freak Show
Fred Claus
Friends with Benefits
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grand Designs:
Season 10
Grand Designs: Season 15
Hardcore Henry
Hinterland
: Seasons 1-3
Hook
Horns
Jupiter Ascending
King Arthur
Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends:
Season 1
The Little Rascals
Mad Max
My Best Friend's Wedding
Nacho Libre
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Remember Me
Seed of Chucky
Step Up: Revolution
Your Highness
Zombieland