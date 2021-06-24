What's Coming To and Leaving Netflix in July 2021

Summer is here and with it comes new and returning streaming favorites. Netflix never sleeps on serving up content and in July, we can look forward to the return of two of their popular original series, Virgin River and the smarter-than-average teen comedy Never Have I Ever. The comedy sketch showI Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinsonis also returning with a fresh batch of episodes and if you haven't discovered it yet, know that the first season attracted a cult-like devotion from fans.

There's also the fourth and final season ofAtypical, starring Keir Gilchrist. In the final episodes, each character faces a challenge they never anticipated and Sam sets his sights on a nearly impossible goal. The heart-warming series Dogs returns with four new episodes to explore the powerful bond between humans and dogs. The new stories include an astronaut, a priest, a military contractor, and the handler of a legendary university mascot.

Cat People explores our fascinating relationship with cats through the lens of some of the most remarkable and surprising "cat people" in the world, defying the negative stereotypes of what it means to be a cat person while revealing the fundamental truths of what it means to have deep bonds with these fiercely independent, mysterious creatures.

Martin Henderson, Virgin River Netflix

July 1

Audible (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Dynasty Warriors (NETFLIX FILM)

Generation 56k (NETFLIX SERIES)

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (NETFLIX ANIME FILM)

Young Royals (NETFLIX SERIES)

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Bureau of Magical Things

: Season 1

Charlie's Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

The Game

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mortal Kombat

(1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal:

Seasons 1-3

She's Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Supermarket Sweep:

Season 1

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Zathura: A Space Adventure





July 2

The 8th Night

Big Timber

Fear Street Part 1: 1994

Haseen Dillruba

Mortel

: Season 2

Snowpiercer



July 3

Grey's Anatomy: Season 17

July 4

We The People (NETFLIX FAMILY)

July 5

You Are My Spring (NETFLIX SERIES)

July 6

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

July 7

Brick Mansions

Cat People

(NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Dogs: Season2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

The Mire: '97 (NETFLIX SERIES)

The War Next-door (NETFLIX SERIES)

Major Grom: Plague Doctor (NETFLIX FILM)

This Little Love of Mine



July 8

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Home Again

Midnight Sun

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

(NETFLIX ANIME)



July 9

Atypical: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Biohackers: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

The Cook of Castamar (NETFLIX SERIES)

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (NETFLIX FILM)

How I Became a Superhero (NETFLIX FILM)

Last Summer (NETFLIX FILM)

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL)

Virgin River: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES)



July 10

American Ultra

July 13

Ridley Jones (NETFLIX FAMILY)

July 14

A Classic Horror Story (NETFLIX FILM)

The Guide to the Perfect Family (NETFLIX FILM)

Gunpowder Milkshake (NETFLIX FILM)

Heist (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

My Unorthodox Life (NETFLIX SERIES)

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia? (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)



July 15

A Perfect Fit (NETFLIX FILM)

BEASTARS: Season 2 (NETFLIX ANIME)

Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

My Amanda (NETFLIX FILM)

Never Have I Ever: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)



July 16

The Beguiled

Deep

(NETFLIX FILM)

Explained: Season 3 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Fear Street Part 3: 1966 (NETFLIX FILM)

Johnny Test (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2





July 17

Cosmic Sin

July 20

Milkwater

July 21

Chernobyl 1986 (NETFLIX FILM)

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1

Sexy Beasts (NETFLIX SERIES)

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (NETFLIX SERIES)

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (NETFLIX FAMILY)



July 22

Still Working 9 to 5

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

(NETFLIX ANIME)

July 23

A Second Chance: Rivals! (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Bankrolled (NETFLIX FILM)

Blood Red Sky (NETFLIX FILM)

Kingdom: Ashin of the North (NETFLIX FILM)

The Last Letter From Your Lover (NETFLIX FILM)

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (NETFLIX SERIES)

Sky Rojo: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)



July 24

Charmed: Season 3

Django Unchained



July 26

The Walking Dead: Season 10

Wynonna Earp: Season 4



July 27

All American: Season 3

Mighty Express: Season 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY)

The Operative



July 28

Bartkowiak (NETFLIX FILM)

Fantastic Fungi

The Flash

: Season 7

The Snitch Cartel: Origins (NETFLIX SERIES)

Tattoo Redo (NETFLIX SERIES)

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (NETFLIX SERIES, NEW EPISODES)



July 29

Resort to Love (NETFLIX FILM)

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (NETFLIX ANIME)



July 30

Centaurworld (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Glow Up: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES)

The Last Mercenary (NETFLIX FILM)

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Outer Banks: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)



July 31

The Vault

Leaving Netflix in July

July 5

The Iron Lady

July 7

The Invitation

July 14

Holidays

July 15

The Princess and the Frog

July 19

Love Sick: The Series: Season 1

July 22

Oh My Ghost

Oh My Ghost 2

Oh My Ghost 3

Oh My Ghost 4



July 28

The Croods

July 30

Spotlight

July 31

A Clockwork Orange

Bride of Chucky

Child's Play 2

Child's Play 3

Eat Pray Love

Four Christmases

Freak Show

Fred Claus

Friends with Benefits

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grand Designs:

Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Hardcore Henry

Hinterland

: Seasons 1-3

Hook

Horns

Jupiter Ascending

King Arthur

Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends:

Season 1

The Little Rascals

Mad Max

My Best Friend's Wedding

Nacho Libre

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Remember Me

Seed of Chucky

Step Up: Revolution

Your Highness

Zombieland



