What's Coming to and Leaving Hulu in March 2021

Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
What are you watching?
Hulu has released its streaming schedule for March 2021 and there's a lot for people to enjoy. New episodes of New Amsterdam will start streaming on Hulu on March 3, the day after the medical drama premieres on NBC -- almost a year after ending Season 2 early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
March will also bring the premiere of the kid 90 documentary, which showcases footage that Soleil Moon Frye took throughout the '90s of her and her young Hollywood cohorts growing up in the spotlight during the turbulent decade, on March 12. Later in the month on March 26, the animated series Solar Opposites returns for Season 2.
On the movie front, Hulu will add classics like Young Frankenstein, Silverado, Scrooged, and more at the top of the month. Comedy fans should be warned that the Austin Powers trilogy will be leaving the service at the end of the month. Check out what else is coming to Hulu and leaving below.
March 1
The 13th Warrior (1999)
50/50 (2011)
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
As Good as It Gets (1997)
Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)
Attack the Block (2011)
Beloved (1998)
Blow (2001)
Brooklyn's Finest (2010)
Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)
Cocktail (1988)
Demolition Man (1993)
The Descent (2006)
Dolphin Tale (2011)
Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
Employee Of The Month (2006)
Enemy Of The State (1998)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Ghost Writer (2010)
The Great Debaters (2007)
I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
In the Line of Fire (1993)
Judge Dredd (1995)
The Last Face (2017)
Malcolm X (1992)
McLintock! (Producer's Cut) (1963)
The Nanny Diaries (2007)
Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)
The Ninth Gate (1999)
Pandorum (2009)
Patriot Games (1992)
Predators (2009)
Pretty Woman (1990)
Priceless (2016)
Rushmore (1999)
Scrooged (1988)
Shine a Light (2008)
Silverado (1985)
Sliver (1993)
The Social Network (2010)
The Spirit (2008)
Stargate (1994)
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
The Terminal (2004)
Tokyo Rising (2020)
The Tourist (2010)
Traitor (2008)
Vertical Limit (2000)
Wedding Crashers (2005)
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Young Frankenstein (1974)
March 2
Debris: Series Premiere
The Voice: Season 20 Premiere
Top Chef: Complete Season 17
March 3
New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere
March 5
Boss Level: Film Premiere
Ammonite (2020)
Beirut (2018)
Iron Mask (2019)
March 6
Storks (2016)
Triggered (2020)
March 7
Proxima (2019)
March 8
Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere
Shipwrecked: Complete Season 1
March 9
Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
Dress to Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
March 11
Game of Talents: Series Premiere
March 12
kid 90: Documentary Premiere
Cake: Season 4 Premiere
Farewell Amor (2020)
March 14
Buddy Games (2019)
March 15
1 Night In San Diego (2020)
Constructing Albert (2017)
Here Awhile (2019)
Intersect (2020)
Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)
Naughty Books (2020)
Pink Wall (2019)
Sister Aimee (2019)
The Pretenders (2018)
The Relationtrip (2017)
The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World (2020)
Tracks (2019)
March 16
Staged: Complete Season 2
March 17
Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere
March 18
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2
Identity (2003)
March 19
Hunter Hunter (2020)
March 20
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8
March 22
Genius: Aretha: Complete Season 3
March 23
Breeders: Season 2 Premiere
100% Wolf (2020)
March 25
Collective (2019)
March 26
Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2
Into the Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale
Fire Force: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
The Hurricane Heist (2018)
March 30
Vikings: Complete Season 6B
March 31
Pooch Perfect: Series Premiere
March 16
Pigeon Kings (2020)
March 30
The Cooler (2003)
March 31
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
American Gigolo (1980)
As Good as It Gets (1997)
Attack the Block (2011)
Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)
Blood Diamond (2006)
Boogie Nights (1997)
Bully (2001)
Chaplin (1992)
Charlotte's Web (1973)
Coneheads (1993)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Demolition Man (1993)
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
Employee Of The Month (2006)
Enemy Of The State (1998)
Eve's Bayou (1997)
Firewalker (1986)
Foxfire (1996)
Frozen (2010)
Good Luck Chuck (2007)
Guess Who (2005)
Hondo (1953)
Hot Shots! (1991)
I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
Igor (2008)
In the Line of Fire (1993)
Johnny Mnemonic (1995)
Love And Basketball (2000)
Mars Attacks! (1996)
More Than a Game (2008)
New In Town (2009)
Night at the Museum (2006)
Push (2009)
Rushmore (1999)
Silverado (1985)
Sliver (1993)
Species (1995)
Stargate (1994)
Starman (1984)
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)
Superbad (2007)
The Arrival (1996)
The Brothers McMullen (1995)
The Chumscrubber (2005)
The Duff (2015)
The Mexican (2001)
The Rules Of Attraction (2002)
The Three Musketeers (2011)
The Tourist (2010)
The Truman Show (1998)
Tooth Fairy (2008)
Triumph of the Spirit (1989)
Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
War (2007)
Wayne's World 2 (1993)
Wedding Crashers (2005)
West Side Story (1961)
Zappa (2020)