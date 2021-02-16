What's Coming to and Leaving Hulu in March 2021

Hulu has released its streaming schedule for March 2021 and there's a lot for people to enjoy. New episodes of New Amsterdam will start streaming on Hulu on March 3, the day after the medical drama premieres on NBC -- almost a year after ending Season 2 early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

March will also bring the premiere of the kid 90 documentary, which showcases footage that Soleil Moon Frye took throughout the '90s of her and her young Hollywood cohorts growing up in the spotlight during the turbulent decade, on March 12. Later in the month on March 26, the animated series Solar Opposites returns for Season 2.

Watch This Now Looking for your next binge? TV Guide editors handpick the shows that are actually worth watching and deliver daily recommendations straight to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

On the movie front, Hulu will add classics like Young Frankenstein, Silverado, Scrooged, and more at the top of the month. Comedy fans should be warned that the Austin Powers trilogy will be leaving the service at the end of the month. Check out what else is coming to Hulu and leaving below.

What's Coming

March 1

The 13th Warrior (1999)

50/50 (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack the Block (2011)

Beloved (1998)

Blow (2001)

Brooklyn's Finest (2010)

Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)

Cocktail (1988)

Demolition Man (1993)

The Descent (2006)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Great Debaters (2007)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Judge Dredd (1995)

The Last Face (2017)

Malcolm X (1992)

McLintock! (Producer's Cut) (1963)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Pandorum (2009)

Patriot Games (1992)

Predators (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Priceless (2016)

Rushmore (1999)

Scrooged (1988)

Shine a Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

The Social Network (2010)

The Spirit (2008)

Stargate (1994)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Terminal (2004)

Tokyo Rising (2020)

The Tourist (2010)

Traitor (2008)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Young Frankenstein (1974)



March 2

Debris: Series Premiere

The Voice: Season 20 Premiere

Top Chef: Complete Season 17



March 3

New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere



March 5

Boss Level: Film Premiere

Ammonite (2020)

Beirut (2018)

Iron Mask (2019)



March 6

Storks (2016)

Triggered (2020)



March 7

Proxima (2019)



March 8

Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere

Shipwrecked: Complete Season 1



March 9

Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Dress to Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2



March 11

Game of Talents: Series Premiere



March 12

kid 90: Documentary Premiere

Cake: Season 4 Premiere

Farewell Amor (2020)



March 14

Buddy Games (2019)



March 15

1 Night In San Diego (2020)

Constructing Albert (2017)

Here Awhile (2019)

Intersect (2020)

Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)

Naughty Books (2020)

Pink Wall (2019)

Sister Aimee (2019)

The Pretenders (2018)

The Relationtrip (2017)

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World (2020)

Tracks (2019)



March 16

Staged: Complete Season 2



March 17

Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere



March 18

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2

Identity (2003)



March 19

Hunter Hunter (2020)



March 20

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8



March 22

Genius: Aretha: Complete Season 3



March 23

Breeders: Season 2 Premiere

100% Wolf (2020)



March 25

Collective (2019)



March 26

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2

Into the Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale

Fire Force: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)



March 30

Vikings: Complete Season 6B



March 31

Pooch Perfect: Series Premiere



What's Leaving Hulu

March 16

Pigeon Kings (2020)



March 30

The Cooler (2003)



March 31

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

American Gigolo (1980)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack the Block (2011)

Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Bully (2001)

Chaplin (1992)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

Coneheads (1993)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Demolition Man (1993)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

Eve's Bayou (1997)

Firewalker (1986)

Foxfire (1996)

Frozen (2010)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Guess Who (2005)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! (1991)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Igor (2008)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Love And Basketball (2000)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

More Than a Game (2008)

New In Town (2009)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Push (2009)

Rushmore (1999)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

Species (1995)

Stargate (1994)

Starman (1984)

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)

Superbad (2007)

The Arrival (1996)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Duff (2015)

The Mexican (2001)

The Rules Of Attraction (2002)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Tourist (2010)

The Truman Show (1998)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Triumph of the Spirit (1989)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

War (2007)

Wayne's World 2 (1993)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

West Side Story (1961)

Zappa (2020)

