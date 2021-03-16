What's Coming to and Leaving Hulu in April 2021

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale Hulu

Spring is in the air and Hulu has revealed a new slate of movies and television shows for you to watch in April. The marquee item on the slate is obviously The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 premiere, which drops on Apr. 28 with three episodes for fans to enjoy. Hulu will also be a streaming home for big NBC premieres coming next month; Law & Order: Organized Crime and Manifest Season 3 on Apr. 3, and ABC's Rebel from Grey's Anatomy creator Krista Vernoff on Apr. 9.

On the movie front, Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan's eccentric rom-com Wild Mountain Thyme arrives on Apr. 25. At the start of the month, Sex and the City fans can hang out with the fab four in both of their theatrical adventures. Meanwhile music movie fans will be ecstatic to know that That Thing You Do! returns to the service on Apr. 1 as well.

Check out the full listings of what's coming to Hulu in April and what's leaving at the end of the month below.

April 1

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Complete Season 1

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19

Chopped: Complete Season 44

Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 1

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 2

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 34 & 35

Doubling Down with the Derricos: Complete Season 1

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Complete Season 1

Guy's Grocery Games: Complete Season 22

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 19

Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1

UniKitty: Complete Season 3

Vegas Chef Prizefight: Complete Season 1

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18

Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

2012 (2009)

28 Days Later (2003)

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

A Simple Plan (1998)

The Abyss (1989)

Before We Go (2015)

Bug (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Chato's Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Cohen and Tate (1989)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil's Double (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Garden State (2004)

The Gift (2000)

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Guess Who (2005)

Hancock (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

In The Mix (2005)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Life Of Crime (2014)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Mad Max (1980)

Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Monster's Ball (2001)

Motel Hell (1980)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Never Back Down (2008)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

The Out-Of-Towners (1999)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Platoon (1986)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Preacher's Wife (1996)

The Program (1993)

Ramona and Beezus (2009)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Rio (2011)

The Sandlot (1993)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Shaft (2000)

Shrek 2 (2002)

The Skull (1965)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sliver (1993)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Upside (2017)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Virtuosity (1995)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

War (2007)

Warriors of Virtue (1997)

What About Bob? (1991)

Where the Heart Is (2000)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)



April 2

WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Dollar Unicorn: Documentary Premiere

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere

Manifest: Season 3 Premiere

The Moody's: Season 2 Finale



April 3

Hysterical: Series Premiere

Blair Witch (2016)



April 5

Girl (2020)



April 7

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED)



April 8

Home Economics: Series Premiere



April 9

Everything's Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere

Rebel: Series Premiere

The Standard (2020)

Stars Fell on Alabama (2021)



April 10

The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

Desierto (2015)

Knuckledust (2020)



April 12

Paranormal Activity (2021)

Spontaneous (2020)



April 15

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10



April 16

Songbird (2020)



April 17

Modern Persuasion (2020)

Thelma (2017)



April 20

Sasquatch: Documentary Series Premiere



April 21

Cruel Summer: Series Premiere



April 22

GRETA THUNBERG: A YEAR TO CHANGE THE WORLD: Documentary Series Premiere : Documentary Premiere



April 23

The Place of No Words (2020)



April 25

Wild Mountain Thyme (2021)



April 26

The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Special

The 93rd Oscars: Special



April 28

The Handmaid's Tale: Season 4 Premiere

Arrival (2016)



April 30

The Judge (2014)



Leaving Hulu

April 27

Our Idiot Brother (2011)



April 30

50/50 (2011)

9 to 5 (1980)

Affliction (1998)

Article 99 (1992)

Beloved (1998)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blow (2001)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chato's Land (1972)

Cocktail (1988)

Cohen and Tate (1989)

Crimes Of The Heart (1987)

Damien - Omen II (1978)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Everything Must Go (2011)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

From Hell (2001)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Garfield (2004)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Happy Tears (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hitman's Run (1999)

How Do You Know (2010)

The Hunting Party (1971)

The January Man (1989)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

The Last Waltz (1978)

Mad Max (1980)

Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)

Mafia! (Jane Austen's) (1998)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Motel Hell (1980)

Mousehunt (1997)

My Best Friend'S Girl (2008)

Never Back Down (2008)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

The Omen (1976)

Only God Forgives (2013)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2009)

Platoon (1986)

Pretty Woman (1990)

The Prince Of Tides (1991)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Shaft (2000)

The Shootist (1976)

Sideways (2004)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Teresa's Tattoo (1994)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Two Weeks (2006)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Walking Tall (1973)

Warriors of Virtue (1997)

What About Bob? (1991)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Wonder Boys (2000)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Young Adult (2011)

