What's Coming to Amazon Prime in July 2021

It's almost July and sure, you probably have Independence Day barbecues to plan, but you could also avoid the heat, order in, and just stream great movies and TV instead. Amazon Prime Video has some great choices if that is the route you want to take, including the underrated gem that is Across the Universe, which lands on the service at the very top of the month.

If you're more into the blockbuster kind of summer watching, Chris Pratt's The Tomorrow War arrives on July 2. For those who have missed Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn in your life, the fashionable duo reunites for Making the CutSeason 2 on July 16. There are a bunch of other movies and TV shows heading to Amazon in July, so check out the full list of what's coming to the streaming service below.

Chris Pratt, Keith Powers, and Sam Richardson, The Tomorrow War Amazon Prime Video

July 1

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

Abduction (2016)

Absence Of Malice (1981)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alien (1979)

An Education (2009)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Awakenings (1990)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Big Fish (2003)

Burlesque (2010)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Fat Albert (2004)

Frozen River (2008)

Green Lantern (2011)

Guess Who's Coming To Dinner (1967)

Hellboy (2004)

I, Robot (2004)

Irrational Man (2015)

Jack and Jill (2011)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Madeline (1998)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Money Train (1995)

Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

On The Waterfront (1954)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)

Open Season (2006)

Patton (1970)

Philadelphia (1993)

Phone Booth (2003)

Premonition (2007)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Rear Window (1954)

Riding In Cars With Boys (1988)

School Daze (1988)

Snatch (2001)

The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)

The Animal (2001)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The International (2009)

The Lady In The Van (2006)

The Last King Of Scotland (2006)

The Mask Of Zorro (1998)

The Messengers (2007)

The Stepfather (2009)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)

To Rome With Love (2012)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Vertigo (1958)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Your Highness (2011)

American Experience: JFK (2013) (PBS Documentaries)

An Ordinary Woman: Season 1 (Topic)

BBQ with Franklin: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)

How The States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)

Indian Summers: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Relative Race: Season 3 (UP Faith & Family)

The Art of Crime: Season 1 (MhZ Choice)

The Yogi Bear Show: Season 1 (Boomerang)



July 2

The Tomorrow War (2021)



July 5

Surf's Up (2007



July 9

Our Friend (2019)

Luxe Listing Sydney: Season 1



July 15

El Cid: Season 2



July 16

Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)

Making the Cut: Season 2



July 30

The Pursuit of Love: Season 1

