What's Coming to Amazon and IMDb TV in December 2021

December will be a bittersweet month for The Expanse fans who will see the sixth and final season (at least on Amazon) premiere on December 10 on Prime Video. The sci-fi epic has enjoyed a good second life on the streaming service after being canceled by Syfy three years ago, but is going to be shutting the book on this chapter. However, The Expanse is not the only big-ticket item on Amazon Prime Video this month. Gloria Calderon Kellet's new sitcom With Love also premieres in the final month of the year, and Aaron Sorkin's new film, Being the Ricardos, drops on Dec. 21.

Over on IMDbTV, the Amazon-owned ad-supported streaming service, December will bring Season 2 of the thriller series Alex Rider along with a bevy of new films to enjoy at no extra cost.

Check out the full list of what's coming to Amazon Prime Video and IMDbTV below.

Dec. 1

Movies

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Alex Cross (2013)

All Is Lost (2013)

Dr. Seuss' The Cat In The Hat (2003)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

End Of Days (1999)

Guess Who (2005)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Little Women (1994)

Mistletoe Mixup (2021)

Mr. Popper's Penguins (2011)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Pineapple Express (Unrated) (2008)

Ronin (1998)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Hunt For Red October (1990)

The Proposal (2009)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Waterboy (1998)

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

What's Love Got To Do With It (1993)

White As Snow (2021)



Series

A Discovery of Witches: Season 1 (AMC+)

A House Divided: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Believe (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Brad Meltzer's Decoded: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Christmas Everlasting (2020) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Hallmark Drama's Christmas Cookie Matchup: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Hostages: Season 1 (Topic)

My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Sanford: Seasons 1-2

Sanford And Son: Seasons 1-6

Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas (2014) (Hallmark Movies Now)

The Gulf: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Jeffersons: Seasons 1-11

The Perfect Wedding Match (2021) (UP Faith & Family)

The Tom & Jerry Show: Season 1 (Boomerang)

When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas: Season 7 (Hallmark Movies Now)



Dec. 3

Movies

Joe Bell (2020)

We Are X (2016)



Series

*Harlem - Amazon Original Series: Season 1



Dec. 8

Series

*FC Bayern - Behind the Legend - Amazon Original Series: Season 1



Dec. 9

Series

*The Ferragnez - Amazon Original Series: Season 1



Dec. 10

Movies

*Encounter - Amazon Original Movie (2021)



Series

*LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico - Amazon Original Series: Season 3

*The Expanse - Amazon Original Series: Season 6



Dec. 12

Movies

A Christmas Star (2021)



Dec. 16

Movies

Theory Of Everything (2014)



Dec. 17

Movies

Boxing Day (2021)

Christmas Is Cancelled (2021)



Series

*With Love - Amazon Original Series: Season 1



Dec. 19

Movies

Joy for Christmas (2021)



Dec. 20

Movies

Who You Think I Am (2021)



Dec. 21

Movies

*Being The Ricardos - Amazon Original Movie (2021)



Dec. 23

Specials

*Yearly Departed - Amazon Original Special (2021)



Dec. 31

Movies

Lady Of The Manor (2021)

Time Is Up (2021)



IMDb TV New in Dec.- Available for free, no Prime membership needed.

TV SERIES

Dec. 1

Bewitched S3

Silent Witness S1-21



Dec .3

*Alex Rider - IMDb TV Original: Season 2



Dec. 10

*Play-Doh Squished - IMDb TV Original: Holiday-themed Special



Dec. 17

*UNINTERRUPTED's Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers - IMDb TV Original: Season 2



MOVIES

Dec. 1

Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights (2002)

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom (2017)

Alpha & Omega: The Big Fureeze (2016)

American Assassin (2017)

Annie (2014)

Beowulf (2007)

Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)

Charlie Wilson's War (2007)

Chef (2014)

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who! (2008)

Ender's Game (2013)

Ernest Saves Christmas (1988)

Funny People (2009)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Marmaduke (2010)

Masterminds (2016)

Maverick (1994)

Megamind (2010)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Norm of the North (2015)

Norm of the North: Family Vacation (2020)

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom (2018)

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure (2019)

Our Family Wedding (2010)

Phat Girlz (2006)

RED 2 (2013)

Santa Who? (2000)

Selma (2014)

Seraphim Falls (2006)

Taken (2008)

That's My Boy (2012)

The Great Outdoors (1988)

The Jackal (1997)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Last Song (2010)

The Prestige (2006)

The Secret Life of Bees (2008)

The Vow (2012)

Walking with Dinosaurs (2013)

What Happens in Vegas (2008)



Dec. 5

A Lot Like Christmas (2021)



Dec. 8

Triple 9 (2016)



Dec. 10

Child's Play (2019)



Dec. 18

When Hope Calls Christmas (2021)



Dec. 31

Escape Plan (2013)

