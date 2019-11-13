For those of you not glued to C-SPAN, there's a brand new slate of premieres to keep your mind off the impeachment hearings. Trust me, you'll feel a lot better if you watch these shows and catch up on the news via Twitter instead.

1. Dollface

Photo: Ali Goldstein, Hulu

Hulu's Dollface stars Kat Dennings as Jules, a woman who recently got out of (aka was dumped) a longterm relationship and realizes she's lost touch with all her friends. Jules goes on quite a journey to prove herself to her old besties, and a lot of it is quite surreal. Dollface's twist is that it features a look inside Kat's mind, a place where barn cats work for public transportation and the paramedics burst through the door to resuscitate you when you like your ex's new boo's Instagram. A charming comedy featuring a stellar cast — including Shay Mitchell, Brenda Song, and Esther Povitsky — Dollface is a great way to spend a Saturday.

2. I'm With the Band: Nasty Cherry

Netflix's third big experiment with music programming (first, concert films like Homecoming; second, the competition series with the excellent Rhythm & Flow) is a reality show about the band Nasty Cherry. You might be thinking, I've literally never heard of them before, and that's because pop icon Charli XCX brought them together specifically for this project. Charli XCX gives music fans a behind-the-scenes look at what the music industry could look like when a woman is managing and producing other women. Though it should be noted — as the cast and bandmates frequently do — getting your start because Charli XCX hand-picked you is not the normal way most people start out in the music industry.

3. The Crown

Photo: Netflix

The third season of The Crown is finally here after a long two-year wait. With cast turnover as the characters age significantly, The Crown is set to capture a nation's heart yet again. Starring a stately Olivia Colman as the older Queen Elizabeth and a wicked Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, age old family feuds are at a boiling point as the British empire crumbles around them. So escape into the public and personal downfall of one of the world's most influential families with The Crown -- it's the best we can do until Succession is back on air.

