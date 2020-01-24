The hottest thing on TV this week is.....actually probably the impeachment trial. But if you're anything like me, you've firmly tuned out and need a little joy to pad out your weekend. Have no fear because premiering this week are three shows guaranteed to bring a genuine smile to your face.

1. Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

Photo: Trae Patton, CBS Interactive

Twenty years after the finale of Star Trek: Next Generation, Star Trek: Picard picks up the story of Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) after retirement. Picard is attempting to enjoy a forced retirement from Starfleet as best he can, but as usual, trouble shows up at his door. Only Picard can help a young woman named Dahj, and as the mystery of why she needs his assistance unfolds, Picard also unravels the mystery of why its eponymous hero left the fleet. As the narrative progresses, we find these two curious events are related in an unexpected way, and now Picard is on a mission to reconcile the ideals of Starfleet with the warmongering military-industrial complex it is.

2. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 (Netflix)

Photo: Diyah Pera/Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is back with eight more episodes of the devilishly fun series. Part 3 puts Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) in an impossible situation, torn between helping her family find a new source of witchcraft after they deposed Lucifer (Luke Cook) from Hell last season and winning the Unholy Regalia, the contest that determines whether she can take her rightful place on Hell's throne. If you're thinking, wait a minute, isn't that the reason they overthrew Lucifer in the first place? So Sabrina would never have to rule Hell? Yes, but there was a slight wrinkle in that plan — without a Morningstar on the throne, the entire cosmos are unbalanced and crumbling. Can Sabrina save the entire universe? Tune in to Part 3 to find out.

3. Awkwafina Is Nora from Queen (Comedy Central)

Golden Globe winner Awkwafina (aka Nora Lum) is back on your screens with a very personal project called Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens. A semi-autobiographical series about Awkwafina's rise from a broke Queens girl to viral sensation to screen star, Nora from Queens follows suit in an excellent string of half hour comedic episodes about messy, hilarious, and complex women learning how live life as adults. Or you know, as close to adults as they can get. Move over Broad City, Insecure, and Chewing Gum, Nora and the Lins are moving on up.

