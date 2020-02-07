The first week of February brings the hits! Winter TV is starting to heat up thanks to these premieres. Up first we have a Netflix comic book adaptation of an infamous indie comic, then a new Alison Brie movie, and last bt certainly not least, an epic parody of a gaming company with a lot of heart.

1. Locke & Key (Netflix)

Photo: Christos Kalohoridis, Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Netflix's adaptation of one of the most iconic indie comic of all time, Locke & Key, is well worth the binge. The show is not just a perfect entry point for those unfamiliar with the comics, but also one of the rare Netflix adaptations that doesn't sag in the middle. A tightly plotted 10 episodes follow the Locke family after the murder of Rendell Locke (Bill Heck) by a high school shooter. The family moves back to their ancestral home, which Rendell's wife Nina (Darby Stanchfield) and their kids have never been to. When they move in however, the kids start discovering strange magical properties to the house — from a mysterious echo in a well to a set of magical keys that allow them to defy the laws of nature. Half Haunting of Hill House, half Riverdale, the spooky mysteries of Key House — and the dark history of the Locke family — come to life in the most intriguing way.

2. Horse Girl (Netflix)

Photo: Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix

Horse Girl is unfortunately not really about horse girls. That's okay though, because the Sundance hit offers up a twisty tale of paranoia that features Alison Brie's best performance. Brie stars as Sarah, an uncomfortably awkward and shy arts and crafts store employee, which might make you think this is just another twee indie movie, but soon after the world is established Horse Girl takes off into another dimension. When Sarah's memories and dreams start to shift in weird ways, she becomes convinced that she's being abducted by aliens and used as a human test subject. The movie isn't really a paranormal thriller, it's more of an intense study of one woman's mental health and how people (do or don't) support her. A film that will keep you guessing until the very end, Horse Girl is a must-watch this weekend.

3. Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet (Apple TV+)

Photo: Apple

From the creators of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia comes a new kind of screw-up oddball comedy. Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet is a delicious send up of gaming and the industry that creates it. Centered on Ian Grimes (pronounced eye-an, and played by Rob McElhenney), the CEO of the company that created an intensely popular game, the series follows him and his beleaguered employees on the eve on an expansion pack release. Half The Office, half Silicon Valley, Mythic Quest is an incredible take down of toxic masculinity, crunch culture, and god-like creators, but from a team of people who really love gaming. It's the comedy gamers have been waiting for their entire lives.

