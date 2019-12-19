As many of us begin our winter pilgrimages back home, the only things keeping us afloat in a sea of snow storms and canceled flights are all the delightful shows to stream while stuck at the airport. Here are three great premieres to check out while traveling this weekend.

These recommendations courtesy of TV Guide are here to help you through your weekend binge. And if you're looking for even more suggestions, head over to TV Guide's Watch This Now! page, which has hand-picked recommendations for all the best shows you can start watching immediately.

1. The Witcher

Photo: Netflix

You've probably heard of the hit video game series The Witcher, even if you haven't read the fantasy books that both the game and this new Netflix series are based on. But trust us when we say The Witcher is the perfect thrill ride for any fantasy fan, especially those of you who love a Game of Thrones-style political showdown. The series follows Geralt (Henry Cavill), a witcher, aka monster hunter, trained from childhood, whose fate becomes entwined with Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), a powerful sorceress, and Ciri (Freya Allan), a young princess with a dangerous secret. The three of them must learn how to navigate the path ahead while war between Ciri's people and an invading kingdom threatens their entire world. Plus Henry Cavill is in his best Legolas cosplay — what's not to love?

2. Togo

Photo: Disney+

We all know Balto, but we should really be talking about Togo, the real-life very good boy who braved the longest and most dangerous part of the massive 1925 dog sled relay to get medicine to Nome, Alaska in the midst of an epidemic. Starring Willem Dafoe and the sled dogs of The Snowy Owl Sled Dog Tours, the new Disney+ film Togo is a ferocious and daring adventure.

3. Celebrating Marvel's Stan Lee

Photo: Sony / Marvel Studios

To honor the man who made it all possible, the ABC/Disney/Marvel mega-conglomerate is gathering the stars of its blockbuster franchises (and, I guess, some people who love comics) for a special about the late Stan Lee. Mixing never-before-seen interviews, archive footage, and live (in front of a studio audience!) chats with Marvel's best and brightest, Celebrating Stan Lee will take fans on a tour of Lee's enduring legacy. Tom Hiddleston, Cobie Smulders, Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Mark Hamill, Method Man, Kevin Smith, Joe Quesada, Seth Green, Kevin Feige, and more will share their personal memories of the comics icon.

