It's nearly a new year, and that means new titles are hitting everyone's new favorite streaming service, Disney+. And yes, a ton of those happen to be titles you were bummed weren't originally offered when the service launched in November.

For the eternal '90s kid in your life, beloved movies like Cool Runnings and Holes will join the streamer on Jan. 1, and the live-action remake of Aladdin will join the ranks on Jan. 8. Marvel fans will be pleased to note that Marvel: 75 Years, From Pulp to Pop! will be joining Disney+ in January as well, so if you're looking to celebrate the history of the company that ripped your heart out with Avengers: Endgame, you're in luck! Speaking of ripping our hearts out, Hulu's recently canceled Marvel's Runaways will also join Disney+ in the first month of the new year, so plan you re-watch accordingly!

Check out all the titles coming to Disney+ in January below!

Jan. 1

America's National Parks (Season 1)

Austin & Ally (Season 1-4)

Billy Dilley's Super-Duper Subterranean Summer (Season 1)

Bugged (Short)

Continent 7: Antarctica (Season 1)

Cool Runnings

Dog: Impossible (Season 1)

Dr. K's Exotic Animal ER (Season 8)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 7)

Dr. T, Lone Star Vet (Season 1)

Drain Alcatraz

Drain The Bermuda Triangle

Drain The Great Lakes

Drain The Ocean: WWII

Drain The Oceans (Season 2)

Drain The Sunken Pirate City

Drain The Titanic

El Materdor (Short)

First Class Chefs: Family Style (Season 1)

Hacksaw

Holes

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors - Battle Of The Bands

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (Season 2-3)

Marvel: 75 Years, From Pop To Pulp!

Moon Mater (Short)

Muppet Babies Show And Tell (Shorts) (Season 2-3)

One Strange Rock (Season 1)

Out There With Jack Randall (Season 1)

Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Season 1-2)

Red Tails

Rescue Squad Mater (Short)

Soy Luna (Season 1)

Spinning (Short)

Super Rhino (Short)

The Golden Touch (Short)

The Lodge (Season 1-2)

The Proud Family (Season 1-2)

The Super Hero Squad Show (Season 1-2)

Time Travel Mater (Short)

Tokyo Mater (Short)

Unidentified Flying Mater (Short)

Vaprinia Ghouls Girls Rock! (Shorts) (Season 1)

Wild Russia (Season 1)

Year Million (Season 1)

Jan. 2

Life Below Zero (Season 13)

Jan. 8

Aladdin

Jan. 10

Destino (Short)

Marvel's Runaways (Season 3)

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)