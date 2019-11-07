Starz is developing a sequel to Weeds, the 2005 dark comedy that saw Mary-Louise Parker playing a suburban mom who starts a thriving pot business. Variety reports that the series, being referred to as "Weeds 4.20" by the CEO of Lionsgate, the company developing the follow-up with Starz, picks up 10 years after the events of the original series, with the Botwin family reckoning with the era of legalization.

Starz has not yet committed to bringing the revival to series, but Parker, nominated three years in a row for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Emmy from 2007 to 2009 for her performance, is attached to star in and executive-produce the potential new series. Victoria Morrow, a writer and co-executive producer on the original Weeds, leads the project. Weeds creator Jenji Kohan is not on board at this time.

Weeds ran for eight seasons on Showtime, earning a best comedy series Emmy nomination in 2009 among other accolades. It is streaming on Netflix.