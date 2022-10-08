Join or Sign In
We're getting closer to the release of the spooky Wednesday, Netflix's take on the eldest daughter of pop culture's kookiest family. The project is helmed by Tim Burton, who specializes in creepy yet fun reimaginings of classic characters. Wednesday Addams is at the center of this new iteration of The Addams Family, and she finds herself in the middle of a murder mystery investigation after being sent away to the mysterious Nevermore Academy.
So let's get into the gory details! The horror-comedy will star Jenna Ortega (You) as the titular character. This is the first time Wednesday has been portrayed by a Latina actress, which is accurate to the comics. The series is described as "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy."
Here's everything else we know about the series so far.
At New York Comic Con, Netflix dropped the official trailer for Wednesday. The video welcomes us into the gates of Nevermore Academy, and teases some of the strange happenings on the campus. "There's just something wrong about this place. Not just because it's a school," Wednesday says. The narration continues: "Secret societies. Hidden libraries. A homicidal monster. What other surprises are in store?" The trailer also shows us more of the Addams family, including Luis Guzmán's Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones' Morticia Addams, and Uncle Fester played by the newly announced Fred Armisen. And, we see Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems and Christina Ricci as Ms. Thornhill.
The official teaser gives us a good sampling of what to expect from the series without giving away too many plot details. Less is more when teasing a mystery!
As part of the fan event TUDUM, Netflix released a sneak peek of Wednesday on Saturday, Sept. 24. Not only do fans get a glimpse at Wednesday's dorm at Nevermore, but we also get to see the Netflix version of Thing, the Addams family's sentient hand, who has snuck along to Nevermore to keep an eye on Wednesday on behalf of Gomez and Morticia. However, it seems like Wednesday has greater plans for herself and Thing than allowing the hand to send reports on her activities back to her parents.
At New York Comic Con, Netflix announced that Fred Armisen will star as Uncle Fester in the upcoming series. It was previously announced that Luis Guzmán will play Gomez Addams and Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Morticia Addams. Christina Ricci, who gave a flawless performance as Wednesday in the 1990s films, also stars in the series.
Here's the rest of the Wednesday cast:
Series Regulars
Guest stars
Other actors attached to the series in as-yet-undisclosed roles include Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Emma Myers, Percy Hynes White, Moosa Mostafa, Thora Birch, Hunter Doohan, Riki Lindhome, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, and Naomi Ogawa.
Netflix's Wednesday will premiere Nov. 23.
Wednesday will stream exclusively on Netflix.