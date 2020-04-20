Considering how long we all had to wait for a sequel to the 2014 Sleeping Beauty origin story Maleficent, it's only natural that we are now asking ourselves and the internet one question: When will Maleficent: Mistress of Evil be available to watch on Disney+? The answer is, thankfully, very soon! Starting on Friday, May 15, we'll be able to watch Angelina Jolie once again embrace her inner Disney "villain" whenever we want.

It's been a busy few weeks for Disney+ with their recent catalog additions of Onward and Frozen II (which were just two in a long list of movies that had their digital releases moved up because of the coronavirus pandemic), and though we still don't know when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be available on the streaming service, Maleficent 2 should at least be able to hold (some of us) us over in the meantime.

That said, if you just can't wait to watch Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer duke it out in elaborate head-to-toe costumes for a best cheekbones contest, there are places to rent or buy it right now. Grab your red lipstick and check out the list below.

(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)

Digital HD ($20)

Find at Prime Video

Find at Google Play

Find at Vudu

Find at FandangoNow

Find at iTunes

Digital 4K UHD ($25)

Find at Vudu

Find at FandangoNow

DVD only

Find at Walmart

Find at Best Buy

Blu-ray + DVD + Digital ($25)

Find at Walmart

Find at Target

Find at Best Buy

4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital ($30)

Find at Walmart

Find at Target

Find at Best Buy

Retailer exclusive editions of Maleficent 2

Find at Target: Exclusive Limited Edition, $34,99 (4k UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)

Find at Best Buy: Exclusive Steelbook Edition, $34.99 (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)