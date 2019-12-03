Show me someone who says they don't like Love Actually, and I'll show you a liar. One of the holiday season's most iconic odes to love and the Christmas spirit, the anthology style movie, which loosely interweaves interconnected stories of Londoners falling in and out of love, has something for everyone. So whether you're jonesing for a slow burn workplace flirtation, or a father helping his son with his first crush, or a reserved writer learning a new love language, here's where to catch Love Actually this holiday season.

HBO has exclusive streaming rights to Love Actually during Dec. 2019, so if you can steal your parents' or your ex's password to HBO Go or HBO Now — or you have the HBO add-on to your Hulu account — you can watch Colin Firth, Andrew Lincoln, Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman all make fools of themselves in the name of love. If you're hoping to catch an airing on TV, you'll still need that HBO subscription because the movie is airing roughly 3 to 4 times a week on HBO channels, as of Dec. 3.

Love Actually is also available to rent for $3.99 on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, and iTunes.