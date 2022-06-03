Get Every Jurassic Park and Jurassic World Movie For Half Off at Vudu

Join or Sign In
Watch all five Jurassic movies before Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 9
Calling all Jurassic Park fans out there! Before Jurassic World: Dominion roars into theaters on June 9, get ready for the blockbuster movie event of the summer with this limited-time deal.
Right now, you can score the Jurassic Five-Movie Collection in 4K Ultra HD on sale for $25, or half off, at Vudu -- that's just $5 per film.
This collection features all three Jurassic Park movies, including the original Jurassic Park, its sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and the underrated Jurassic Park III -- which stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern throughout the trilogy. It also features the first two Jurassic World movies, including the reboot Jurassic World and its sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom -- which both star Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.
Getting all five individually would go for $10 each ($50 altogether), but if you get them in one convenient bundle, you can save yourself 50 percent off the bundle price, thanks to Vudu.
Buy five movies for just $25. Not bad at all.(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)