Fans of Netflix's Virgin River have been (not-so) patiently waiting for almost a year to find out the release date for the second season of the romantic drama, which stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda "Mel" Monroe, a midwife and nurse practitioner from Los Angeles who moves to a beautiful but remote Northern California town after a series of traumatic heartbreaks. Netflix hasn't revealed the release date for Virgin River Season 2 yet, but we do know that the new season will be 10 episodes and is said to be hitting the streaming service in late fall 2020.

Adapted from the Virgin River novels by author Robyn Carr, Virgin River Season 1 saw Mel attempt to start over after losing her husband and child. And after a series of setbacks related to the aging Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson) refusing her help despite her medical expertise, it seemed as if she was finally making steps toward putting the past behind her and moving on. One of those steps included a new relationship with Jack (Martin Henderson), the local bar owner and a war veteran silently suffering from PTSD, but after learning that Jack's ex-girlfriend, Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley), was pregnant with his child, Mel questioned their future together and revealed to him that she could not have children.

At the end of Season 1 of the Netflix series, after telling Jack they could be friends, Mel secretly called her sister (Jenny Cooper) and told her she was coming home to Los Angeles. It's unlikely that Mel leaves the small town for long — the show is literally titled Virgin River! — so it will be interesting to see where the romantic drama goes in the upcoming season, and whether Mel will ever be able to come to terms with herself and her past.

Stay tuned to find out the release date for Virgin River Season 2, as we expect it to be coming very soon! The cast also includes Annette O'Toole, Colin Lawrence, Grayson Gurnsey, and Sarah Dugdale.