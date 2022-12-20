When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Although you can still watch it in theaters, Violent Night is now available to stream too -- as part of Amazon Prime Video's "In-Theater Movies at Home."

Released in early Dec. 2022, the action comedy has seen some moderate success with a 59 Metascore from film critics, while general audiences were more positive on the movie with a B+ Cinemascore. Violent Night also earned a $55.1 worldwide box office, so it's likely it will find a larger audience on home video -- especially since this is the type of movie that could become a cult classic in a few years.

If you don't want to go to the movies, Violent Night can now be streamed in 4K Ultra HD to buy for $24 or to rent for $20 on Prime Video.

David Harbour, Violent Night Universal Pictures

Directed by Tommy Wirkola (The Trip, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters), Violent Night follows Santa Claus (David Harbour) trying to stop a group of violent mercenaries from terrorizing a wealthy family during one of his stops on Christmas Eve. He must save a little girl who still believes in the power of Santa and Christmas. Think Die Hard, but with Santa Claus.

The movie also stars John Leguizamo, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson, Cam Gigandet, Leah Brady, and Beverly D'Angelo.

