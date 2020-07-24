The cast of Vikings reunited for their final Comic-Con before the series wraps up on History later this year. Creator Michael Hirst and stars Travis Fimmel (Ragnar), Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha), Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn), Clive Standen (Rollo), and Jordan Patrick Smith (Ubbe) came together for Friday's San Diego Comic-Con@Home panel, where they reflected on their favorite memories from making the action-packed drama.

Of the stars in attendance, only Ludwig and Smith remain series regulars going into the final 10 episodes of Season 6. Ragnar was killed in Season 4, while Lagertha died in the first half of Season 6. Standen has occasionally reprised his role as Rollo since departing as a series regular following Season 4, with his character now serving as a Duke of Normandy. But while the panel was packed with a lot of nostalgia, we did also get a few teases about what to expect — including a sneak peek at Vikings' last episodes.

In the clip, Ivar (Alex Høgh) is ready to go into battle, and who should come over the hill but his older brother Bjorn, who Ivar believed was dead. It looks like the show might be setting up a pretty big battle of the brothers.

When Vikings left off, Bjorn's fate was left unknown after he was gravely wounded by Ivar during the battle between the Scandinavian Vikings and the Rus. In the battle, King Harald (Peter Franzén) also appeared on the brink of death, and ultimately Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky), Ivar, Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø), and their Rus forces were victorious. However, with Oleg's brother plotting with Ivar to overthrow the prince, and Katya's (Alicia Agneson) inscrutable intentions, it's likely only a matter of time before the victors turn on each other when the drama returns.

Meanwhile, when we last saw Ubbe and Torvi (Georgia Hirst), they had decided to go with Othere (Ray Stevenson) in search of the Golden Land — and to hopefully discover the truth about Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) and his possible death in Iceland.

About the final episodes ahead, Michael Hirst teased, "The characters who we all — including me — have grown to love will all have their fates decided. Whether they live or die is of course in the hands of the gods — although I had a hand in it, too." He went on to add, "I think the conclusion of the saga is deeply satisfying, a proper and meaningful ending. And I hope all of our fans will feel the same way. I tried to do justice to all of my characters, and I hope I've succeeded."

In addition to Vikings' final 10 episodes, the drama will also live on through a Netflix spin-off, Vikings: Valhalla, which will take place 100 years after the events of the History Channel series.

Check out the full Vikings panel from Comic-Con below.

Vikings returns to History later this year. Previous seasons of Vikings are available to stream on Amazon and Hulu.