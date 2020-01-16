One of Vanderpump Rules' newest cast members, Max Boyens, was revealed to have made several racist and homophobic comments in resurfaced tweets.

In a series of tweets from 2012 that were rounded up by the Instagram account facereality16, Boyens is shown to have used the N-word multiple times, even declaring that it was his "favorite word." "It upsets me that the word n---- is not allowed to be said unless you are black because quite honestly it's my favorite word," he wrote in one tweet.

"Something about Asians that just makes me want to punch them in the suck hole," another of Boyen's tweets read. The Vanderpump Rules star also called Justin Bieber "queer" for not using the N-word in his songs in a different tweet. Boyens has since made his Twitter account private.

Boyens apologized for the racist and homophobic remarks in a statement to TV Guide. "I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012 — it was wrong on every level," the statement said. "It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that — and I am disgusted and embarrassed — I am truly sorry." Bravo declined to comment.

Boyens, the general manager of TomTom, joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules in its eighth season, which premiered Jan. 7.