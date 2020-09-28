Gentrification is a very real and present threat in plenty of communities, but Netflix's upcoming comedy-horror film Vampires vs. the Bronx takes that concept to new and terrifying heights, just in time for Halloween.

The trailer introduces us to a band of Bronx teens who can do nothing but watch as their neighborhood is descended upon by real estate developers, who have recently begun work on turning a church into high-rise apartments. The kids quickly discover that the seemingly well-meaning "white people with canvas bags" are actually a band of deadly vampires who are both moving in on properties around the Bronx and killing residents at an alarming rate. Because this is a movie about teenagers, the adults around them all appear to be pretty useless, meaning that it's up to the group of young friends to help save their neighborhood from the dangerous blood suckers. As one character succinctly puts it, "We're going to need some garlic and some wooden stakes, like, right the hell now."

The film, which is directed by Oz Rodriguez and produced by Lorne Michaels, stars Jaden Michael, Gerald W. Jones III, Gregory Diaz IV, Sarah Gadon, Chris Redd, Method Man, Shea Whigham, Coco Jones, Vladimir Caamaño, Jeremie Harris, Adam David Thompson, Judy Marte, Richard Bekins, and Bronx icon The Kid Mero, because it wouldn't be a BX movie without at least one half of Desus & Mero present.

Vampires vs. the Bronx premieres on Netflix on Oct. 2.