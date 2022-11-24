Black Friday 2022: Upgrade Your WiFi With This Eero Mesh WiFi Deal

Do you deal with dead spots and buffering when using the internet at home? It might be time to upgrade your network with a mesh router. Luckily, Amazon has some incredible deals on mesh Wifi routers for Black Friday, including their popular Eero Mesh WiFi system.

Mesh routers will help to improve your internet speed, give you a more reliable internet connection, and eliminate dead spots. Mesh Wifi systems include a router and extenders that can be placed around your home to extend your connection, even to that TV in the basement and the home office upstairs.

The best deal is on the Eeo Pro 6E, the newest and most high-end option in the Eero line that supports fast internet speeds and the new 6GHz band for Wi-Fi 6E devices. The system offers coverage up to 6,000 square feet and can support over 100 connected devices. The three-pack is normally $699 but Prime members can get it for 40% off on Black Fridady, bringing the price down to $419.



If you don't need coverage for such a large space, you can save 40% on the two-pack. The Eero covers up to 4,000 square feet and normally costs $499 but Prime members can get it for $299 for Black Friday.





If you're interested in a slightly more budget-friendly option, look at the Eero Pro 6. This version offers a premium Wi-Fi 6 performance with 2.4 and 5Ghz bands. The two-pack will cover up to 3,500 square feet and connect up to 75 devices. Normally, the two-pack costs $399 but for Black Friday, the price is down to $259, a 35% discount.

