Tyler Perry put Madea's housecoat on for the last time in front of theater audiences this year, now, BET+ is bringing the farewell experience to its streaming platform.

Launching exclusively on BET+ on August 27, Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play has Perry-as-Madea pulling together some of his audience's favorite characters for a family gathering. Madea, Mr. Brown (David Mann), Cora (Tamela Mann), and Aunt Bam (Cassi Davis) are all a witness to Madea showing she uses "tough love and old southern wisdom to help the family navigate their new normal," according to a release. In the show, everything is going swimmingly until Mr. Brown takes a trip that causes hijinx to ensue. Check out the trailer here.

"Tyler Perry's Madea burst onto the scene and entered our hearts over 20 years ago, and we are honored to share this final stage performance with BET+ subscribers," said Devin Griffin, general manager of BET+ in a statement. "Now, more than ever, is the time to celebrate family and unity and Tyler Perry's Madea Farewell Play does just that."

In the show, the sometimes fiery family matriarch drives to a rural town in Georgia to be with her loving, on account of her great-grandson graduating law school. Feeling a bit low after Darlene's (Alexis Hollins) bitter divorce, the whole family is in need of a morale boost and gets one — until Darlene's ex-husband shows up uninvited.

Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play will air on BET+ Thursday, August 27.