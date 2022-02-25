Start your week on the right foot with the best streaming deals, courtesy of TV Guide.

We rounded up deep discounts on movie titles, streaming devices, soundbars, and more. In fact, we found an amazing deal on Amazon's Echo Buds (second generation) wireless earbuds. They're on sale for nearly 60 percent off, which is their all-time lowest price ever!

For the best home entertainment deals, scroll down and shop, below:

Prime Video Deals

Regular price: Up to $20

Up to $20 Sale price: Save up to 68 percent, starting at $4

Tired of endlessly scrolling through Amazon Prime Video trying to find something to watch? If you're an Amazon Prime member, then you can save up to 68 percent on select titles -- including The Dark Knight, Joker, Wonder Woman 1984, The 355, and more. Rental prices start at zero dollars (free to watch with no ads), while purchases start at just $4. Check out the titles on sale, below:

Not a member? You can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of this Prime Video sale.

Fire TV 4K

Regular price: $50

$50 Sale price: $35 (lowest price of the year)

Want a streaming upgrade? This week, the Amazon Fire TV 4K is on sale for $35, or $15 off its list price -- that's a 30 percent savings and the lowest price of 2022. Not only does it give you quick access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, Peacock, and more, but it also comes with the Alexa Remote for hands-free navigation and faster voice search. Say goodbye to "hunting and pecking" on a virtual keyboard and just ask Alexa what you'd like to watch.

Echo Buds (second generation)

Regular price: $120

$120 Sale price: $50 (all-time lowest price ever)

And if you want handy accessories to go along with the Fire TV 4K, Amazon also has the Echo Buds (second generation) on sale for just $50, or $70 off their list price -- that's nearly a whopping 60 percent savings and their all-time lowest price ever. These wireless earbuds can pair with the Fire TV 4K via Bluetooth for late-night viewing, while they can also pair with just about any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. The Echo Buds have noise-canceling built-in too, so you can enjoy your audio in peace.

Roku Streambar



Regular price: $130

$130 Sale price: $100

The Roku Streambar -- which is on sale for $100, or $30 off, at Amazon -- is half video streamer and half soundbar for the best of both worlds in one device. Like all Roku streamers, it can access thousands of streaming channels, such as Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, and more, while its four-speaker audio system can deliver clear and premium sound via Dolby Audio.

Toshiba 65-inch M550 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV



Regular price: $1,000

$1,000 Sale price: $640 (all-time lowest price ever)

On sale for $640 (was $1,000), the Toshiba 65-inch Class M550 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV is a fantastic entry-level pick, thanks to its massive 65-inch Ultra HD display, Fire TV platform for access to Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and more, and low price -- especially that it's on sale for nearly 40 percent off, which is its all-time lowest price ever. Meanwhile, this Toshiba 65-inch 4K Fire TV is the perfect size for a living room, den, or basement "man-cave."