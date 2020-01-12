What if the cartoonish, borderline self-parodying personalities of cable news really were cartoons? That's the premise of Tooning Out the News, a new animated variety series coming to CBS All Access. The satirical short series was announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Sunday. It's the second animated series from The Late Show's Stephen Colbert and Chris Licht and RJ Fried and Tim Luecke, after Showtime's Our Cartoon President, which will return for Season 3 later this month.

Tooning Out the News will consist of daily shorts mocking the news of the day and interviewing real-life guests, which will then be compiled into weekly full episodes. A short promo for the show released by CBS All Access previewed satirical takes on MSNBC (a show called "Virtue Signal") and Fox News (a send-up of The Five called "Hot Take"), among others.

During CBS All Access' TCA panel, CEO Marc DeBevoise and original content EVP Julie McNamara said that the daily shorts will be 5-7 minutes long, and that the technology is there to deliver daily animated comedy. (In 2015, HBO announced a similar project from Jon Stewart, which was scrapped because the animation couldn't be turned around fast enough).

No premiere date has been set.

Tooning Out the News Photo: CBS All Access

