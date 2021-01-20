Tiger King Joe Exotic Did Not Get Expected Pardon from Donald Trump

Joe Exotic, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness Netflix

It looks like the Tiger King will be staying in jail for the time being. Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, star of the massively popular Netflix miniseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, did not receive the hoped-for presidential pardon from Donald Trump.

The former president issued his final pardons on the evening of Jan. 19, before officially leaving the White House and the presidential office. Trump did over 100 other pardons in his final hours in office, including pardons for his former campaign CEO Steve Bannon and rapper Lil Wayne. According to CBS News, Maldonado-Passage had a stretch limo waiting for him outside the Fort Worth, Texas prison where he's serving his sentence because he was so sure the pardon was coming.

Watch This Now Looking for your next binge? TV Guide editors handpick the shows that are actually worth watching and deliver daily recommendations straight to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

The Oklahoma zookeeper is currently serving a 22-year prison term for involvement in a murder-for-hire plot targeting competing big cat sanctuary owner Carole Baskin. He was also found guilty of falsifying wildlife records, killing tigers, and selling tigers interstate. He began serving his sentence in early 2019.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is now streaming on Netflix.