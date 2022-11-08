Although you can still watch it in theaters, Ticket to Paradise is now available to stream -- as part of Amazon Prime Video's "In-Theater Movies at Home."

The romantic comedy was released at the end of October 2022 and received a mix reception from film critics (Metascore 50) and general audiences (user score 4.7 at Metacritic). Meanwhile, Ticket to Paradise has racked up $137.5 million at the worldwide box office, so it seems that the film has charmed some general audiences.

If you don't want to go to the movies, Ticket to Paradise can now be watched in 4K Ultra HD at home for $25 (or rent it for $20) via Prime Video.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts, Ticket to Paradise Universal Pictures

Directed by Ol Parker (Imagine Me & You, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), Ticket to Paradise follows David (George Clooney) and Georgia Cotton (Julia Roberts), a divorced couple, who team up to travel to Bali to stop their smitten daughter, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) from making the same mistake they made 25 years earlier -- get married.

The film also stars Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier, and Lucas Bravo.

Meanwhile, Ticket to Paradise is also available to stream in 4K Ultra HD to buy for $25 or to rent for $20 at Vudu and Google Play Movies & TV.

