Anyone who has watched Grey's Anatomy knows the power of a good elevator moment, and The Bold Type's Jane (Katie Stevens) and Scott (Mat Vairo) are no exception! Now if only we could find a way to trap them together in one?

In this exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode, Jane and Scott find themselves in an extremely packed elevator on the way into the office, and they're both obviously having a moment when someone jostles them straight into each others' personal space. Is there anything better or worse than getting forced into tight quarters with the person you like that you're desperately trying not to like?

After getting so close editing Scott's first Scarlet piece last week, we were not-so-secretly hoping sparks would fly between these two, but it looks like they've both chosen to ignore their major vibes in the name of professionalism. And yes, it's making things super awkward. Poor Scott obviously doesn't want to date his boss, and poor Jane knows it would be crossing some serious lines to date her employee. But they both are just so clearly into each other!

It looks like we might have to wait a while for these kiddos to get cooking, but patience is a virtue after all.

The Bold Type airs Thursdays at 10/9c on Freeform.