It's been almost seven months since we last checked in with the Pearsons on This Is Us, and the last time we saw the family, they were not doing that well. Well, finally, there is some good news on that front. TV Guide has confirmed that This Is Us will return for Season 5 two weeks earlier than expected.

The series, which went back into production this week in Los Angeles, was originally slated to return Tuesday, Nov. 10 to usher in The Big 3's 40th birthday. The This Is Us Season 5 premiere date is now Oct. 27, the Tuesday before Election Day. The premiere will still be a two-hour event, giving us plenty of time to figure out what's happened since Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin's (Justin Hartley) explosive fight. According to flash-forwards we saw in Season 4, we know that the brothers still aren't talking by the time the big birthday comes around, but they will reconcile before the mysterious event happening in the far future when everyone reconvenes at the newly renovated Pearson family cabin to say goodbye to Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

So check the grocery list and make sure the tissue supply is in good stock. You're probably going to need as many as you can hold.

This Is Us Season 5 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 9/8c on NBC.