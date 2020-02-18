[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Tuesday's episode of This Is Us. Read at your own risk!]

To be honest, we still have a lot of questions about what is going on in the future timeline on This Is Us. So far, the show has been slow to deliver answers, though we did get a big clue about what is going on with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) in the future.

To recap, we know that the "her" cryptically referred to at the end of the Season 2 finale was Rebecca. We also know that the Pearson extended family gathering at Rebecca's bedside is happening approximately 12 years from the present timeline. We know that Kevin (Justin Hartley) and his son are in attendance, along with Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and a grown-up Tess, and Toby (Chris Sullivan). Kate (Chrissy Metz) and young Jack haven't been seen in the future timeline yet, but they have been mentioned.

Now, as of Tuesday's episode, we officially know where this ominous gathering is happening. Before OG Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died, he drew up plans for a bigger Pearson family cabin. He threw away the drawing after Rebecca caught him making it, but she saved it and made it her own entry into the Pearson family time capsule when the Big 3 were 13 years old. Having forgotten all about it, the Big 3 didn't dig up the capsule until the impromptu trip to the cabin in the present timeline.

When they got to their parents' entries, they discovered the sketch of the new cabin along with a recorded tape from their dad, which was enough to make even the hardest of hearts sob. Jack recounted what everyone put into the capsule, somehow finding a way to reach his adult children from beyond the grave with exactly what they needed to hear in the moment.

Kevin kept the drawing once the Big 3 departed, and a flash-forward revealed that it's the big house where everyone has gathered to potentially say goodbye to Rebecca. Jack's original drawing is framed next to the front door.

While the reveal was sentimental, there are still a lot of burning questions about what's going on with the family in that future story. Are Kate and Toby divorced? Who is the mother of Kevin's son? Where is Miguel (Jon Huertas)? Why is Nicky (Griffin Dune) at Rebecca's bedside? Is Rebecca going to survive with a failing memory for another decade? There's so much we still don't know, but it seems the answers are starting to come a lot faster.

