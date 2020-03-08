Monday night's two-part finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star will pick up with the fallout from last week's jaw-dropping episode, with TK (Ronen Rubinstein) now in a coma after being shot during a home invasion call. In this exclusive clip from what's ahead, his dad and captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) brings Zoe (Natalie Zea) to "meet" TK for the first time and gives us all an update on his condition in the process.

"They're calling it a level two coma. He moans a little, chews in his sleep, probably starving. It seems like he's going to wake up, and he just ... doesn't," Owen tells her. "We were lucky that the bullet didn't hit his heart or his spine. It's a miracle. It did nick the major vessel in his shoulder." Owen also reveals in the sneak peek that TK went into shock as a result of his wounds and that some of his organs shut down in the process, but he is still hopeful that TK will pull through.

If and when TK does emerge from that coma, though, he's going to have to do some serious thinking about his future with the firehouse.

On Monday night, Fox will air two back-to-back episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star to bring an end to the first season of the hit 9-1-1 spin-off. The episodes, titled "Awakening" and "Austin, We Have a Problem," promise to be action-packed, as the 126 and friends deal with a gender reveal party-gone-wrong, a father-son spelunking fail, and a major development in Michelle Blake's (Liv Tyler) search for answers about her sister.

9-1-1: Lone Star's two-part Season 1 finale airs on Monday, March 9 at 8/7c on Fox.