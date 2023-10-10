Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Walmart is following Amazon's lead this week in offering its own massive sales event to match Prime Big Deal Days. Dubbed Holiday Kickoff, Walmart's sale features discounts on Apple devices and accessories like iPads, Apple Watches and AirPod earbuds. Naturally, Amazon is matching most of the deals, too. If you're enmeshed in the Apple ecosystem and don't currently have one of these devices, there's no better time take the plunge.

The deepest discounts are on the first-gen Apple Watch SE, which has received more than 50-percent price cut over its normal going price. The discounts on iPads and AirPods aren't quite so steep, but the savings are significant--there's even a deal on the extreme high-end AirPods Max, which doesn't always happen in these sales.

Not to be outdone, Amazon has matched some of these deals, and even has a discount on AirPods Max that Walmart doesn't at this time.

Unlike Amazon's big sale, which requires a Prime membership to take part, Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale doesn't require a Walmart+ membership. With unlimited free shipping and free grocery deliveries from your local store, and the most convenient home returns system around, Walmart+ doesn't take long to pay for itself. And you can get a 30-day free trial, so what's not to like?

