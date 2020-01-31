Now Playing The Best TV Shows of the Decade (2010-2019)

The Young and the Restless fans can rest easy because CBS has renewed the daytime mainstay for four more years, the network announced Thursday, taking it through the 2023-2024 season. The soap opera will celebrate its 50th anniversary in the spring of 2023.

The Young and the Restless has been daytime's most-watched and highest-rated drama for the last 31 years. "The last time any other show was on top, Ronald Reagan was president, and the Berlin Wall was still standing," Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "It's a remarkable achievement and a testament to the extraordinary cast, gifted writers, talented producers and supremely passionate fans, as well as our tremendous partnership with Sony Pictures Television."

The daytime drama boasts a number of cast members who have been with the soap for decades. Over the past year, Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) marked 40 years with the show; Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott), marked 30 years; Joshua Morrow (Nicholas Newman) and Sharon Case (Sharon Newman) marked 25 years; and Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) marked 15 years. Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) will also celebrate his 40th anniversary in February.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT on CBS.