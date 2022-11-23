Amazon Prime Video: The Woman King Is Now Available To Stream at Home

Looking for something new to watch? Amazon Prime Video has you covered with new releases you can stream at home.

Right now, The Woman King is available to stream in 4K Ultra HD for $20. The historical drama was released in theaters in September 2022 with a very good reception from film critics (Metascore 77), while it has earned an A+ CinemaScore from general audiences.

Meanwhile, The Woman King has also earned an impressive $91.8 million worldwide box office, so most audiences are favorable and pretty positive to this movie.

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, The Old Guard), The Woman King follows the Dahomey, a powerful West African kingdom during the 17th-to-19th centuries, and follows General Nanisca (Viola Davis), a general of an all-female army that protects the kingdom.

The movie also stars Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and John Boyega as King Ghezo.

Meanwhile, The Woman King is also available to stream in 4K Ultra HD to buy for $20 on Apple TV, Vudu, and Google Play Movies & TV.

