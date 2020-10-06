The Witcher Season 2 won't be hitting Netflix until 2021, but the streaming service has shared a few details about the new season and a first look at what's to come. On Monday, Netflix released the first two photos from Season 2, showing Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia strapped up in his armor in a dark stone room, with his sword strapped on his back in one image and unsheathed in his hand in the other. While no context for the photos was included, we feel safe in predicting that whatever scene they're from probably features Geralt hunting down some monster.

On Tuesday, Netflix followed this up by sharing the first images of Ciri (Freya Allan), who looks little like the sheltered princess we met in Season 1. In one of the images, we see Ciri standing outside Kaer Morhen, the witcher keep, in the snow, looking every bit like the witcher-in-training we know from Andrzej Sapkowski's Witcher books. The second image is a closeup of Ciri picking up her wooden practice sword.

In addition to the images, Netflix also shared the official description for The Witcher Season 2: "Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

As casting news for The Witcher Season 2 already revealed, at Kaer Morhen, Geralt and Ciri (Freya Allan) will meet several witcher characters from the Witcher book series. These include Coen (Yasen Atour), Lambert (Paul Bullion), Eskel (Basil Eidenbenz), and Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), who is the oldest and most experienced witcher, and the closest thing Geralt has to a father.

And though Geralt might assume Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) died at the Battle of Sodden in The Witcher's Season 1 finale, Yennefer will return in Season 2 — although she'll be greatly changed by what she's experienced. "What we see come out in Season 2 is that passion that we saw her have, that passion to be alive and be part of something bigger. But she's doing it from a very different position," The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told us earlier this year.

Check out the first photos of Geralt and Ciri below, and find everything we know about The Witcher Season 2 here.

The Witcher Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.

Henry Cavill, The Witcher Photo: Jay Maidment/Netflix

Henry Cavill, The Witcher Photo: Jay Maidment/Netflix

Freya Allan, The Witcher Photo: Jay Maidment/Netflix