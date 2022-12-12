The White Lotus Season 3: Cast, Location, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

We finally know the identities of all those dead bodies teased at the beginning of The White Lotus Season 2. It's so hard to say goodbye to Mike White's satire series, which brought us along on the worst Italian vacation of all time and kept us guessing for weeks. We'll miss it between seasons, but thankfully there's more ahead, despite the fact that no one should ever stay at a White Lotus hotel — people just can't seem to stop getting murdered there.

HBO's anthology series will return. Read on to learn everything we currently know about The White Lotus Season 3.

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

Latest news

Unsurprisingly, HBO renewed the series for a third season before the second had even finished airing. In a statement, creator-writer-director Mike White said, "I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus."

The White Lotus Season 3 release date

It's too early to say, but by our estimation — Season 1 was released in summer 2021, while Season 2 began in fall 2022 — it'll probably be sometime next year.

Where will The White Lotus Season 3 be set?

One of the most intriguing elements of The White Lotus has been how the choice of location plays into the story. White has already teased that he might set Season 3 somewhere in Asia, and hinted that it might explore "death in Eastern religion and spirituality."

We don't yet know for sure what beautiful slice of paradise White will ruin (in his own incredibly entertaining way) next, but we're sure it'll be somewhere the exorbitantly wealthy love to hang out.

Who will be in The White Lotus Season 3?



No casting announcements have been made yet. This being an anthology series, the ensemble changes every season, and so far Jennifer Coolidge has been the only cast member to return.

Where can I watch The White Lotus?



The White Lotus is now streaming on HBO Max.