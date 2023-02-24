When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you've been wanting to see Brendan Fraser's heart wrenching performance in a comeback role but aren't interested in crying in a crowded theater, you'll be happy to hear that The Whale is now available to stream at home with Amazon Prime Video.



About The Whale

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale is the story of a reclusive English teacher struggling with morbid obesity, who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Through the film, with his health worsening, Charlie recounts the breakdown of his marriage and the events that led to his binge eating while encouraging his students and his own daughter to authentic and honest in their writing. The film is based on the acclaimed play by Samuel D. Hunter.

Along with Fraser, the film features Sadie Sink as Ellie Sarsfield, Charlie's estranged daughter; Ty Simpkins as Thomas, a man who visits Charlie; Hong Chau as Liz, Charlie's nurse and friend; Samantha Morton as Mary, Charlie's ex-wife and Ellie's mother; and Sathya Sridharan as Dan, a pizza delivery man.



Watch the Trailer for The Whale