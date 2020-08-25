The West Wing cast will reunite to rock the vote this fall. HBO Max announced on Tuesday that the show's creator, Aaron Sorkin, is bringing the cast of the celebrated NBC political drama together again in October for a special theatrical stage presentation of the Season 3 episode "Hartsfield's Landing." The special, titled A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, will support and raise awareness for the non-profit organization When We All Vote, co-chaired by Michelle Obama. The special is set to debut on HBO Max this fall.

The West Wing special, which will be filmed over multiple days at Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre, will feature cast members Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen all returning to their roles, along with as-yet-unannounced guest appearances and a special message from the former first lady. Thomas Schlamme will executive produce and direct the special, which will follow COVID Safe Way Forward protocols.

In a statement, Sorkin said, "Tommy and I are incredibly excited to be getting The West Wing cast back together for this staged reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get all of us involved in this election."

The "Hartsfield's Landing" episode, which originally aired on Feb. 27, 2002, features a delicate chess match between the U.S. and China as the two nations conduct war games in the Taiwan Strait, along with a secondary plot about the results of the primary election in New Hampshire.

Entertainment Weekly was first to announce the news of this West Wing reunion.

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will premiere on HBO Max this fall.

The West Wing is currently available to stream on Netflix.

