AMC has finally set a premiere date for The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the newest series in the Walking Dead franchise. The zombie drama will premiere Sunday, April 12 at 10/9c, immediately following the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead, AMC announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday. Following the premiere, it will air at its regular time Sundays at 9/8c starting April 19.

Additionally, Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, revealed that World Beyond will be a two-season, closed-ended series. "It's the perfect advancement of the universe in ways that are multi-generational, fresh, and unexpected," she said. "It's not imitating The Walking Dead, either in substance nor in form. World Beyond is two-season, closed-ended series that will tell a very specific and distinct story." Presumably, that means that it's already been renewed for its second season.

She added that Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple and his team are planning other new Walking Dead formats, including specials and digital shortform series, as well as the in-development Walking Dead movies.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond tells a story about the first generation to come of age in the zombie apocalypse. It focuses on a group of young people who leave their relatively safe community in Nebraska and head out on a quest that challenges everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. It stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, and Julia Ormond, and is co-created by Scott Gimple and showrunner Matthew Negrete.

In addition to Walking Dead: World Beyond, AMC Networks set release dates for a number of new and returning shows. Stephen Frears' three-part limited series Quiz, about a Who Wants to Be a Millionaire cheating scandal, airs May 25-27 at 9/8c on AMC; the fourth and final season of IFC's baseball comedy Brockmire on Wednesday, March 18 at 10/9c; the second season of psychological thriller Liar debuts Wednesday, April 8 at 11/10c on SundanceTV; and Season 3 of BBC America's hit psychological thriller dramedy Killing Eve will premiere in April on a date to be determined.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres Sunday, April 12 at 10/9c on AMC.