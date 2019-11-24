During The Walking Dead's Season 10 midseason finale Sunday night, The Walking Dead universe chief content officer Scott Gimple made a big announcement about the upcoming third series in the AMC horror drama franchise. The show will be called The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Gimple revealed on Instagram, sharing the cover page of the premiere script, which is called "Brave." Along with AMC's title announcement came a new trailer for the series, which arrives in spring 2020.

AMC also announced some additions to the cast. Emmy-winner Julia Ormond (Temple Grandin) joins as a series regular and will play Elizabeth, who is described as the charismatic leader of a large, sophisticated and formidable force. Guest stars in the season will include Succession's Natalie Gold as Lyla, a mysterious figure operating in the shadows on behalf of the cause she believes in; Step Up: High Water's Al Calderon as Barca; Rise's Ted Sutherland as Percy; and Scott Adsit, most recognizable as 30 Rock's Pete Hornberger, as Tony.

Everything We Know About The Walking Dead: World Beyond

World Beyond focuses on young survivors who are among the first generation to come of age during the zombie apocalypse. A small group decides to head out from the relatively safe community they've grown up in and go on a quest of discovery, both of the self variety and otherwise. The cast includes Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Annet Mahendru. The showrunner is Matthew Negrete.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres spring 2020 on AMC.