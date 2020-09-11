Now Playing 100 Best Shows: The Walking Dead Cast On The Most Heartbreaking Deaths

Good news for folks who love The Walking Dead but hate paying for streaming: IMDb TV, Amazon's free, ad-supported streaming service, has added a linear channel devoted to AMC's hit horror drama, IMDb TV announced Friday.

The channel, called The Walking Dead Universe Experience, includes select full episodes of The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, Ride with Norman Reedus, Friday Night in with the Morgans, and more, plus never-before-seen behind the scenes footage, bonus content, original digital series, and cast interviews. It will be great for when you just want to turn on your TV and watch a random Walking Dead episode.

Additionally, IMDb TV has also added a general AMC channel called AMC: Presents, which streams AMC Networks shows including: Turn: Washington's Spies, Halt and Catch Fire, Rectify, Making of the Mob, Into the Badlands, as well as movies, unscripted originals, and more.

In the coming months, IMDb TV will add four more AMC Networks channels: Absolute Reality by WE tv, which will include Bridezillas, Kendra on Top, Joan & Melissa, LA Hair, Mary Mary, Platinum Weddings and more; Rush by AMC, which will be action and thriller movies; IFC Films Picks, which features a library of indie films, documentaries, and global cinema; and Slightly Off by IFC which will include comedy series like Comedy Bang Bang, Portlandia, and Brockmire.

The Walking Dead Universe Experience is available on IMDb TV.