Look out France, here comes Daryl Dixon
The Walking Dead the show may be over, but The Walking Dead the franchise lives on. In addition to the forthcoming Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) spin-off, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) is getting his own offshoot, appropriately called The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. And get this: He's going to Paris! Sacré bleu! Don't worry, there will still be zombies over there, but it sounds like this spin-off will have its own unique tone and feel apart from the rest of the franchise.
Reedus, always his own hype man for his projects, is pumped for it. "It's going to be way different. The story's way different. The characters are way different. There's a different tone, there's different light, there's a different sound. It's a whole different vibe," he told Entertainment Weekly. "It's going to be f---ing epic."
Here's everything to know about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1, including what it's about, when we can see it, and who's in it.
Five new cast members have been added to the series. Anne Charrier (The Last Deadly Mission), Eriq Ebanouey (Fox Hunt), Laika Blanc Francard (My Night), Romain Levi (The Tunnel) and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi have nabbed series regular roles, according to Deadline. Details on their characters aren't known yet.
We don't have a firm premiere date for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, but we do know that it will be coming to AMC and AMC+ in 2023, barring any sort of delay. At this year's Television Critics Association winter press tour, AMC revealed that Daryl Dixon will be coming "later this year." That makes it the third The Walking Dead series coming in 2023, after Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 (May 14) and the new Maggie and Negan series The Walking Dead: Dead City (June TBD). Given those premiere dates, it's reasonable that Daryl Dixon will premiere in the fall or winter.
Emily isn't the only out-of-place American in Paris. In a bizarre turn of events, Daryl Dixon, whom we last saw riding off on his motorcycle to go look for Rick and Michonne, somehow ends up in France for Daryl Dixon. Obviously the "how" he gets there is going to be critical, and possibly hilarious given that there's an ocean between where he was last seen and where he ends up, but we don't know that detail yet. Here's AMC's official logline: "In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan."
In a statement, Walking Dead head honcho Scott Gimple added, "Daryl Dixon in France, a loner who cannot move through this new dangerous world alone, facing vicious enemies and never-seen-before threats of the undead." Zombies with baguettes, perhaps? Deadline, in announcing new cast members, said, "Set after the series conclusion of TWD, the Reedus-led offshoot finds the zombie apocalypse fan favorite transported across the Atlantic to France and a whole new level of a world gone mad." It doesn't get any madder than a zombie coming after you with a baguette!
The series was originally supposed to be a shipper's dream, with Melissa McBride reprising her role as Carol in the series, alongside Reedus' Daryl. But due to logistical issues caused by the series filming in France, McBride dropped out and the series was reworked to be a solo adventure for Daryl.
According to an unsourced Wikipedia note, Daryl Dixon will be short, at just six episodes. But hey, remember what other first season only had six episodes in its first season? Yep, The Walking Dead. However, we're still waiting for confirmation that Daryl Dixon will be six episodes long, so hang tight.
AMC is keeping things authentic. Filming began in France in October 2022.
Because this series stretches into a whole new continent, don't expect to see many familiar faces from the Walking Dead franchise. And because the series is set in France, don't expect to see many familiar American actors, either. However, at 2022's New York Comic Con, Reedus teased that his show will feature "a lot of familiar faces." Reedus is known to be hyperbolic at times, and we're still wrapping our heads around how he can end up in France, let alone other "familiar faces," so we'll just have to wait and see.
Angela Kang, who took over showrunning duties on The Walking Dead toward the end of its run, was originally set to run things on Daryl Dixon. But in April 2022, Kang stepped down and was replaced by ER vet David Zabel. Gimple, Kang, Reedus, and Greg Nicotero are on board as executive producers.
The Walking Dead is available to stream on Netflix.