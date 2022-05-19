Join or Sign In
Spoiler alert: they're 'dickheads'
It's time to get ready, Umbrellas! The Umbrella Academy Season 2 left off on a major cliffhanger when our favorite crew of superpowered siblings time-traveled from the '60s back to 2019, only to find themselves in an alternate timeline where Hargreeves (Colm Feore) had adopted seven different superpowered babies and trained them to be the Sparrow Academy. We don't know much about the Sparrows, except they have their own Ben (Justin H. Min) as their leader. There are many questions about what that means and how much of an issue the Sparrows are going to be for the Umbrellas.
Luckily, Season 3 is on the way and will pick up exactly where the Season 2 finale left off, so we can find out what the deal is with the even more dangerous set of paranormal adoptive siblings trying to protect the world.
According to the official description for Season 3, the Umbrellas will inevitably have to face off against the Sparrows, but will also need the superhero group to help them stop yet another apocalyptic event potentially caused by the Umbrellas' unruly timeline jumping. Will they be able to save the world again, or will their luck finally run out? Here's everything we know about Umbrella Academy Season 3 so far.
The official trailer for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 has arrived, and it gives us a much better look at the Sparrows and the powers they are dealing with. Our first major observation is that the cube is as ominous as we suspected. Second, as the Umbrellas so eloquently put it, Ben is a dickhead! We miss sweet ghost Ben already, but it looks like the Umbrellas are up against their toughest enemy yet — and will maybe definitely be running into alternate versions of themselves — as they try to stop yet another self-induced apocalypse.
Series creator Steve Blackman eased fans' suffering just a bit during SXSW when he revealed that The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will premiere globally on Wednesday, June 22 on Netflix. The announcement came with a very brief teaser that showed the Umbrellas facing off against the Sparrows. Mark your calendars!
In March 2022, it was announced that Euphoria's Javon Walton joined the cast of Season 3. "I heard a rumor… that Javon Walton is joining the cast of Umbrella Academy Season 3 — and I'm happy to confirm that it is true!" Netflix tweeted from the service's official account. Details of who Walton will be playing and how he'll figure into the season are still being kept under wraps.
A slew of other new cast members have also been announced for Season 3, playing the new Sparrow Academy from the alternate universe the Umbrella Academy landed in at the end of Season 2. Justin Cromwell (I Am the Night) will play Marcus, Britne Oldford (Hunters) will play Fei, Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time) will play Sloane, Cazzie David will play Jayme, and Jake Epstein (Degrassi: The Next Generation) will play Alphonso. According to Netflix, the series has also cast an "existential dread-inducing-psykronium cube" to play the role of Christopher, one of the Sparrows. "Christopher is a telekinetic cube of unknown origin," a character description reads. "He can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear." That should be interesting.
Justin H. Min will play another version of his character, Ben, in this universe, leading the Sparrows team.
Of course, Umbrella Academy Season 3 will also see all of the main players from the series return, as well. Tom Hopper returns as Luther, alongside David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, and Aidan Gallagher as Five.
Elliot Page also returns this season, playing Viktor Hargreeves. Viktor is a trans man, and his transition will be part of the Season 3 storyline. The actor revealed his character's new name via social media on March 29 with an attached image from Season 3 and the simple caption "Meet Viktor Hargreeves." The official Umbrella Academy Twitter account shared Page's tweet with the additional "Number 7 ❤️ Viktor Hargreeves" caption.
You can watch the first two seasons of Umbrella Academy on Netflix now. That's also where you'll find Season 3, once it's released.