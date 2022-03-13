Join or Sign In
The Sparrows are landing!
The Umbrella Academy threw us for a loop at the end of Season 2 when Vanya (Elliot Page) and the rest of the Umbrellas had their first encounter with the mysterious Sparrow Academy. Luckily, Season 3 is on the way and will, hopefully, pick up exactly where the Season 2 finale left off so we can find out what the deal is with the alternate-reality version of 2019 where Reginald (Colm Feore) is still alive and has created the Sparrow Academy, a new and potentially improved version of the Umbrellas.
According to the official description for Season 3, the Umbrellas will inevitably have to face off against the Sparrows, but will also need the superhero group to help them stop yet another apocalyptic event potentially caused by the Umbrellas' unruly timeline jumping. Will they be able to save the world again or will their luck finally run out? Here's everything we know about Umbrella Academy Season 3 so far.
Series creator Steve Blackman eased fan suffering just a bit during SXSW when he revealed that The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will premiere globally on Wednesday, June 22 on Netflix. The announcement came with a very brief teaser that showed the Umbrellas facing off against the Sparrows and then revealed the date. So mark your calendars!
Though production on Season 3 wrapped in August 2021, we still have yet to see a trailer for the new episodes.
In March 2022, it was announced that Euphoria's Javon Walton joined the cast of Season 3. "I heard a rumor… that Javon Walton is joining the cast of Umbrella Academy Season 3 — and I'm happy to confirm that it is true!" Netflix tweeted from the service's official account. Details of who Walton will be playing and how he'll figure into the season are still being kept under wraps.
A slew of other new cast members have also been announced for Season 3, playing the new Sparrow Academy from the alternate universe the Umbrella Academy landed in at the end of Season 2. Justin Cromwell (I Am the Night) will play Marcus, Britne Oldford (Hunters) will play Fei, Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time) will play Sloane, Cazzie David will play Jayme, and Jake Epstein (Degrassi: The Next Generation) will play Alphonso. According to Netflix, the series has also cast an "existential dread-inducing-psykronium cube" to play the role of Christopher, one of the Sparrows. "Christopher is a telekinetic cube of unknown origin," a character description reads. "He can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear." That should be interesting.
Justin H. Min will play another version of his character Ben in this universe, leading the Sparrows team.
Of course, Umbrella Academy Season 3 will also see all of the main players from the series return, as well. Elliot Page will once again portray Vanya, alongside Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, and Aidan Gallagher as Five.
