The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Release Date, Cast, and More

We need to find out what's up with the Sparrow Academy
It's been over a year since Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy dropped on Netflix in July 2020. While the wait has been long, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Season 3 of the series is on the way and will, hopefully, pick up exactly where the Season 2 finale left off. In case you somehow don't remember, the members of the Academy found themselves in an alternate-reality version of 2019--one in which Reginald (Colm Feore) is still alive and has created the Sparrow Academy, consisting of a different team of superpowered beings.
There is so much that needs to be explained and the odds of seeing the Academy go face-to-face with the Sparrows seems rather high--especially with the new team joining the Season 3 cast. However, thus far, a Season 3 premiere date has not been announced. Here's everything we know about the return of Umbrella Academy so far.
At this point, we don't know when Season 3 of Umbrella Academy will premiere. However, production on the next installment has wrapped. Season 1 hit Netflix in February 2019, while Season 2 arrived in July 2020. So there is no precedent for a specific release window that would point to a future release. It wouldn't surprise us to see it release in early 2022.
Though production on Season 3 wrapped in August, we still have yet to see a trailer for the new episodes. Surely, there has to be one coming soon.
A slew of new cast members have been announced for Season 3, playing the new Sparrow Academy from the alternate universe the Umbrella Academy landed in at the end of Season 2. Justin Cromwell (I Am the Night) will play Marcus, Britne Oldford (Hunters) will play Fei, Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time) will play Sloane, Cazzie David will play Jayme, and Jake Epstein (Degrassi: The Next Generation) will Alphonso. According to Netflix, the series has also cast an "existential dread-inducing-psykronium cube" to play the role of Christopher, one of the Sparrows. "Christopher is a telekinetic cube of unknown origin," a character description reads. "He can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear." That should be interesting.
Justin H. Min will play another version of his character Ben in this universe, leading the Sparrows team.
Of course, Umbrella Academy Season 3 will also see all of the main players from the series return, as well. Elliot Page will once again portray Vanya, alongsider Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, and Aidan Gallagher as Five.
You can watch the first two seasons of Umbrella Academy on Netflix now. That's also where you'll find Season 3, once it's released.
