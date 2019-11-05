Too many popes! Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming film The Two Popes, which stars Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict and Jonathan Pryce as Cardinal Bergoglio, who is now known as Pope Francis. The film chronicles the transition of Benedict stepping down — the first time a pope had chosen to resign since 1294 — and Francis being chosen to lead the Catholic Church into the future.

In 2012, Cardinal Bergoglio, frustrated with the direction of the church, went to Pope Benedict to ask permission to retire. Instead, the pope, whose tenure had been marked by scandal and self-doubt, revealed that he didn't want the job anymore. What came next was a struggle between tradition and progress that's still playing out today.

The film is directed by City of God's Fernando Meirelles and written by Bohemian Rhapsody's Anthony McCarten, based on his own stage play.

The Two Popes reaches theaters Wednesday, Nov. 27 and will be available on Netflix Friday, Dec. 20.