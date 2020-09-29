A lot of famous people managed to cross paths with the major mobsters of The Sopranos. If you're just now checking out — or perhaps revisiting — the decorated drama in light of HBO Max's launch, you'll no doubt notice many A-listers appearing in guest star roles and sometimes even in blink-and-you'd-miss-them background parts.

Throughout the show's six-season run, quite a few megastars did some of their earliest work around the fictional New Jersey mafia syndicate, including Lin-Manuel Miranda as a bell hop, Lady Gaga as a high school vandal, and a young Michael B. Jordan as a kid who tried to enforce his town's litter rules in a flashback scene from before Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) joined the waste management circuit. You might also recognize quite a few TV stars who've since established themselves in other shows, including Grey's Anatomy's Chandra Wilson, Stranger Things' Cara Buono, and more.

The Sopranos was also known for hosting celebrity guests who starred as themselves. Thanks to Christopher Moltisanti's (Michael Imperioli) long-held Hollywood ambitions, the family's wealth and connections, and Tony's occasional fever dreams, a lot of scenes featured actors, musicians, and TV personalities appearing as themselves, including Jon Favreau, Annette Bening, and Ben Kingsley, to name a few.

While we wait for The Sopranos prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark, click through the gallery to look back on the many famous faces who graced mob scene in The Sopranos.

The Sopranos is available on HBO and HBO Max.

